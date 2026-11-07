Lando Norris Claims Sao Paulo GP Pole After Rain-Hit Qualifying

Lando Norris claims pole for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after rain-disrupted qualifying, while Charles Leclerc and George Russell face heavy grid penalties.

Lando Norris of McLaren will start from pole position in Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix after a qualifying session on Saturday was disrupted by torrential rain at the Interlagos circuit. The Briton, who was last year's world champion, will line up alongside Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes, who was newly crowned as the 2026 champion.

The grid order has been reshaped by a series of penalties. George Russell of Mercedes set the second-fastest time, but he will drop five places because of an engine component change. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, who posted the fourth-fastest time, will move back 10 places.

Also read Norris Grabs Pole in Rainswept Qualifying for Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Rain Halts Sao Paulo GP Qualifying Session

Qualifying on Saturday was red-flagged after only two minutes because standing water on parts of the track and poor visibility made conditions unsafe. The session had already been delayed by heavy rain that paused and postponed its start.

After half an hour the rain eased, and the official safety car went out to run two laps and test the conditions. Many drivers had been soaked during the only lap they completed slowly, so they dried off, changed their racing suits and returned to their cars, ready to go.

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After a 40-minute delay, drivers began climbing out of their cars again, a sign that conditions had worsened. The official safety car driver, Bernd Maylander, reported that Turns Two and Three, along with the stretch from Four to Five, were covered by too much standing water.

Grid Penalties Hit Ferrari Mercedes and Red Bull

Max Verstappen of Red Bull set the fastest time in final practice on Saturday, clocking one minute 11.622 seconds, which was 0.025 faster than Kimi Antonelli. However, Verstappen will start the race from the back of the grid after collecting a penalty for an engine change.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari also face grid drops, because all three drivers had their entire power units replaced. Hamilton finished 12th in final practice after an apparent engine issue, reporting 'strange' engine vibrations and smoke in the cockpit over the radio before stopping.

Lance Stroll of Aston Martin completed only seven laps because of a suspected energy recovery system issue and finished last. Rafael Camara, the Brazilian making his season debut after replacing Esteban Ocon at Haas, finished 15th, ahead of his teammate Oliver Bearman.

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Antonelli Leads Practice as Ferrari Team Tensions Rise

Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes topped the second free practice on Friday, clocking one minute and 10.763 seconds. He finished 0.253 seconds ahead of Lando Norris, who had been fastest in the first free practice session.

Max Verstappen was third, ahead of George Russell, while Oscar Piastri was fifth in the second upgraded McLaren. Lewis Hamilton was sixth and Charles Leclerc seventh, and both Ferrari drivers were reminded by team chief Fred Vasseur of their duty to put the team first, following their first-lap clash in Mexico last Sunday.

Vasseur said that the two drivers must respect each other, while acknowledging that both are competitors with a fighting spirit. He stressed that they must first respect the brand, the team and the people working at the factory and on the track.