Landmark Agreement Restores Rights to Kruger Park Communities

After 14 years of negotiations, communities dispossessed around Kruger National Park reach a deal recognizing their economic and heritage rights while preserving the park's conservation status.

After more than a decade of intense negotiations, historically land-dispossessed communities around the Kruger National Park can finally close a long and painful chapter. This follows a landmark agreement that restores recognition of their economic and heritage rights to the land.

Addressing members of Parliament yesterday (June 9), Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp said that, at a time when the nation continues to grapple with poverty, inequality and unemployment, the agreement offers a powerful example of what can be achieved when government, communities and conservation institutions work together towards a common purpose. This agreement is far more than a legal document. It is far more than signatures on paper. It represents restoration.

It represents empowerment. It advances transformation, promotes inclusion, strengthens participation, and opens pathways for meaningful economic opportunities, Aucamp emphasized. According to him, the agreement was not an endpoint but a foundation upon which economic opportunities, skills development, enterprise participation, tourism benefits and long-term partnerships would grow. Through the beneficiation scheme, SANParks is enabling structured access to commercial and non-commercial opportunities for qualifying previously land-dispossessed communities through investment, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.

These include shareholding and concessions, enterprise and supplier development, a percentage of net revenue, a bursary fund, skills transfer and long-term livelihood creation linked to the park economy. He emphasised that the true measure of success will not be found in the signing ceremony, but in the lives that are changed. It will be found in the opportunities created for young people.

It will be found in stronger communities, and it will be found in a conservation model that delivers both ecological and social value. Aucamp said that the agreement provided certainty, confirming that claimant communities understood that the Kruger National Park would remain protected as a national conservation asset and that residential occupation within the park was not possible.

At the same time, he pointed out, it formally established mechanisms through which communities could derive meaningful and lasting benefits from the park's success. The land claims associated with the Kruger National Park were lodged in the early 2000s. By 2008, the Cabinet had recognised the Kruger National Park as a strategic national asset and affirmed the need to balance the protection of this globally significant conservation area with the legitimate aspirations of claimant communities for redress and justice.

Formal negotiations commenced in 2012. Fourteen years later, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, with SANParks, claimant communities and other stakeholders, today announces a milestone many once believed was impossible. He added that progress was only possible through sustained commitment. What matters is that we never abandoned the process, that all parties stayed committed to dialogue and that we kept working to find common ground.

That commitment has borne fruit. He said the future of conservation in South Africa depends on communities seeing themselves not as spectators, but as partners and beneficiaries. As partners, they will have the best interests of Kruger at heart. As one community leader told me: Now that we benefit from Kruger, our communities will go out of their way to protect it.

The agreement marks a new era in which conservation and community development go hand in hand. It is a model that can be replicated in other parts of the country where land claims intersect with protected areas. The benefits are expected to include job creation, tourism revenue sharing, and strengthened cultural ties to the land. Communities will have a direct stake in the park's prosperity, fostering a sense of ownership and stewardship. This is a victory for inclusive conservation and social justice





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Kruger National Park Land Claim Community Rights Conservation South Africa

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