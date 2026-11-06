Land in Primindia Near Brits Listed for Under R1 Million

A 11.86-acre plot in Primindia is listed for under R1 million. Located near the platinum belt, the unserviced land offers investment potential despite local crime concerns.

Buyers looking for affordable land in the North West province have a rare opportunity with a listing from Remax published on 5 November 2026. The agent is offering 11.86 acres of land in Primindia for under R1 million. This town is located just outside of Brits, a major hub in the South Africa n platinum belt.

Affordable Land Investment Opportunity

The property is situated 7 kilometres from the center of Brits, often referred to as South Africa's platinum city. The land is currently unserviced, meaning the new owner must arrange their own connections for water and electricity. Despite these initial costs, the location is highly sought after by developers. Properties in this area tend to sell almost as soon as they hit the market, indicating strong demand.

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Market Data and Regional Growth

The South African Deeds Office has recorded significant activity in this region this year. So far in 2026, there have been 8 sales in Primindia. The average sale price for these properties stands at R600 000. This data suggests that while the land plot is a large purchase, the per-square-meter cost could be very competitive compared to established homes in the area.

Population and Housing Trends

Primindia is growing rapidly alongside its larger neighbor. The 2011 census recorded a population of 53 511 people in the town. Current estimates suggest that Brits now has a population of 100 030 residents. This population expansion is driving up property prices and attracting wealthier residents. For example, a 3-bedroom home in Primindia is currently listed for R6 million. This price is six times the average sale price in Brits and ten times the average for Primindia.

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Geographic and Economic Context

The land abuts the Crocodile River, offering scenic views and proximity to nature. Residents have easy access to the bushveld and several Game Reserves. The region is part of the platinum belt, where approximately 125 tonnes of platinum are extracted every year in neighboring Brits and Rustenburg. This industrial strength provides a stable economic backdrop for the area.

Challenges and Future Outlook

While the investment potential is clear, buyers must consider local safety issues. Rising crime rates in Brits may cause some hesitation among prospective purchasers. However, the combination of low land prices, strong population growth, and access to natural resources continues to make Primindia an attractive location for long-term property investors.