Labour Unions Demand Administration of UIF and Compensation Fund Over Corruption Claims

South African labour unions are calling on President Ramaphosa to place the UIF and Compensation Fund under administration due to alleged corruption and mismanagement, citing lengthy delays and outdated systems that harm workers.

Organised labour in South Africa has intensified its call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to place the Unemployment Insurance Fund ( UIF ) and the Compensation Fund under administration or appoint new management, citing widespread allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

During a media briefing at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) offices in Johannesburg, representatives from major union federations voiced their frustration over systemic inefficiencies, corruption, and a lack of capacity that they say are crippling these critical funds. Gerald Twala, the Overall Convenor of Organised Labour at NEDLAC, highlighted the severe impact on workers, stating that delays in processing claims and the rejection of legitimate benefits are causing immense hardship.

Workers, particularly those who are injured or unemployed, face long queues and digital platform failures, exacerbating an already dire situation. The unions argue that the funds' outdated and vulnerable infrastructure is failing to deliver on its mandate, leaving millions of contributors without timely income relief. This crisis, they insist, can no longer be sanitized while workers bear the brunt of administrative failures.

The call for administration comes amid growing pressure on the government to address governance issues in state entities, with labour warning that continued neglect could lead to social unrest. The funds, which are financed by contributions from employers and employees, are essential for providing a safety net during unemployment, illness, or injury.

However, reports of irregularities and slow payment processes have eroded trust in the system. Twala emphasized that workers pay the price for these failures, with thousands waiting months for benefits they are legally entitled to. The unions are demanding immediate intervention to restore confidence and ensure the funds operate efficiently. They have threatened further action if the government fails to respond, including potential strikes or legal challenges.

The President's office has yet to formally respond, but the issue is expected to be a key topic in upcoming labour forums. The UIF and Compensation Fund are both under the Department of Employment and Labour, which has acknowledged challenges but maintains that steps are being taken to modernize systems.

However, labour leaders argue that incremental changes are insufficient and that a fundamental overhaul is needed. The situation has also drawn attention from civil society groups, who warn that the mismanagement of these funds exacerbates inequality and poverty. As South Africa grapples with high unemployment rates, the efficient functioning of the UIF and Compensation Fund is more critical than ever.

The unions call for administration is a bold step aimed at forcing accountability and ensuring that workers receive the support they deserve. With millions dependent on these funds, the outcome of this demand could have significant implications for the country's social fabric and economic stability. Labour leaders have vowed to continue their campaign until meaningful change is achieved, signaling a protracted battle over the future of worker benefits in South Africa





SABC News Online / 🏆 32. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UIF Compensation Fund Corruption Labour Unions Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labour Leadership Contest Looms as Starmer Faces ChallengeA Labour leadership contest to replace Keir Starmer as prime minister could be triggered as soon as next week, with Wes Streeting claiming he has the backing of 81 Labour lawmakers needed to launch a challenge. Starmer, speaking at the G7 summit, said he would fight to stay in his job and believes a challenge would be bad for the country. The party is awaiting the result of a local election that could see Andy Burnham return to parliament and become the frontrunner in any leadership race. Streeting urged Starmer to step down to end uncertainty and paralysis.

Read more »

SALAWU Members Strike in Gqeberha Over Unfair Labour PracticesMembers of the South African Local Government Association Workers' Union (SALAWU) in Gqeberha have joined a nationwide protected strike, citing unfair labour practices, frozen vacancies, understaffing, and a controversial retirement policy. Workers report heavy workloads and low wages, with SALAWU representative Siphelo Gila highlighting that they cover nearly 90% of legal work in South Africa yet face poor compensation and uncertainty over performance bonuses.

Read more »

Jeff Bezos Predicts AI Will Create Labour Shortage Rather Than Replace WorkersAmazon founder Jeff Bezos argues that artificial intelligence will not make humans redundant but instead generate a labour shortage by expanding opportunities, as he discusses his AI start-up Prometheus and Blue Origin's environmental goals at VivaTech.

Read more »

SA secures influential ILO leadership role as Meth elected government group vice-chairThe move puts Pretoria in powerful position to shape global labour policy and influence reforms

Read more »