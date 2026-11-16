The labour registrar has demanded outstanding audited financial statements from Numsa for 2021 to 2024, while regional leaders have approached the high court to remove suspended general secretary Irvin Jim and other national office bearers as signatories to the union's bank accounts.

The labour registrar, Lehlohonolo Molefe, has written to Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim demanding outstanding consolidated annual audited financial statements for the years ended December 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Labour Registrar Demands Financial Statements

The statements should account for all the union's assets, including investments, and its liabilities worth hundreds of millions of rand, Molefe said. The regional leaders of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) have approached the high court in Johannesburg seeking to interdict the national leadership from acting as signatories to the union's bank accounts and investments. This comes as the battle for control of one of South Africa's largest and wealthiest unions intensifies.

Also read New Data Reveals No Widespread Farm Labour Crisis in South Africa Despite Immigration Tensions

The matter is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday. According to the letter, dated November 12 and which Business Day has seen, Numsa received qualified audit opinions during 2021 to 2024 for several reasons, including the nonconsolidation of financial statements. Molefe wrote that the audit opinions for the years ended December 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 failed to satisfy the requirements of the Labour Relations Act (LRA).

Advertisement

The labour registrar also wants details of the regional congresses that have taken place before the national congress to elect a new leadership scheduled for later in November. Molefe warned in the letter that failure to provide the requested information will invoke provisions of the LRA. The labour registrar is known to place under administration unions that fail to comply with their constitution and the country's labour legislation.

The Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers' Union (Ceppwawu), a Cosatu affiliate, was placed under administration by the labour registrar in June 2020 after failing to manage its affairs effectively since 2018, he said. Molefe said his office was aware that Numsa had held its most recent national congress in 2022 and wanted Jim to confirm whether another congress had since been held.

If so, he was asked to provide evidence that the meeting had been properly convened and held. The labour registrar called on Jim to submit copies of minutes and signed attendance registers of central committee meetings, national executive committee meetings, and national finance committee meetings held from January 2022, and provide proof of compliance with the constitution in the way such meetings are held.

You are kindly requested to submit the requested information not later than 30 days from the date of this letter. Please note that if there is a failure to submit the requested information, this office will invoke the relevant provisions of the LRA, Molefe said. Numsa national spokesperson Mbali Ngwenda said the union shall duly reply to the registrar, and as such, it will be inappropriate to deal with the content of such response at this stage through the press.

Suffice to record that the content of the letter indeed came as a surprise in that nothing contained in the previous exchanges between Numsa and the registrar foreshadowed what is now contained in the registrar's correspondence. While the registrar had made some inquiries in the past, to which Numsa had duly replied, Numsa was at all material times under the impression that these issues were addressed to the registrar's satisfaction.

Union Responds to Registrar Letter

While Numsa is not making any allegations whatsoever against the registrar at this stage, it is a matter of grave concern that Mr Nkosinathi Makhanya, one of the rogue elements who have recently unsuccessfully attempted to stage a coup of Numsa with irregular funding provided from the Numsa Investment Company by Mr Khandani Msibi (the disgraced former NIC CEO) and who was himself dismissed from the Numsa Investment Company, was on record during a recent interview on eNCA to the effect that he had a meeting with the registrar, and at that meeting it was alleged that it transpired that Numsa was allegedly not compliant in respect of its financial reporting.

Advertisement

It is also very surprising that the very same Makhanya was in the meetings that endorsed the Numsa financial statements that were submitted to the registrar of labour. If the aforesaid is true, it is of immense concern to Numsa that the registrar is giving an audience to persons who are not representing Numsa and who clearly have no interest in Numsa's wellbeing and who are in fact advancing the interests of persons who are intent on orchestrating Numsa's demise.

Numsa will raise this with the registrar in conjunction with responding to each of the registrar's questions. Molefe's letter came as Numsa regional leaders approached the labour court and banks on an urgent basis to remove suspended general secretary Jim and other national office bearers as signatories to the union's bank accounts and interdict them from performing their official duties as they are suspended.

Regional Leaders Challenge National Leadership

The move followed the recent suspension of the national leadership after it was stripped of its delegated powers and functions over infighting for control of the metalworkers' union. Numsa's national office bearers, including Jim, announced recently that their special national executive committee had resolved to suspend the regional leaders, who had earlier said they had lost confidence in the office bearers.

However, the regional leaders announced at a media briefing that their own executive committee, which met a week ago, had resolved to suspend the office bearers on charges of dereliction of duty, conduct bringing the union into disrepute, gross violations of the Numsa constitution and constitutional procedures, and wasteful expenditure. The central committee meeting held by the regional leaders in October resolved to strip the national office bearers, including Jim and president Andrew Chirwa, of their powers and replace them with a task co-ordinating team.

The regional leaders' special national executive committee meeting had maintained that the central committee meeting of October 23 was properly constituted.