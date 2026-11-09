Labour Court Upholds Oudtshoorn Employee Dismissal

The Labour Court dismissed SAMWU's review application, ruling that an Oudtshoorn municipal employee's dismissal for gross insubordination and false assault allegations was fair despite his long service.

The Labour Court has confirmed that the dismissal of a senior municipal employee in Oudtshoorn was justified, ruling that eighteen years of service and a spotless disciplinary history did not excuse sustained defiance and false allegations. Judge R Lagrange rejected the review application brought by the South African Municipal Workers' Union ( SAMWU), upholding the finding that the employee's conduct warranted dismissal for gross misconduct.

Dispute Over Workplace Placement

The conflict originated from an internal restructuring within the Oudtshoorn Local Municipality, which resulted in the employee, a senior superintendent in the Parks Division, being instructed to relocate to the Bergoord section. The worker had lodged an internal appeal against this placement and subsequently refused to report for duty at the new station, despite repeated instructions from Municipal Manager W Hendricks. He continued to receive a gross monthly remuneration of R41,563.71 while employed by the municipality since 2005.

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Incident at Municipal Office

The confrontation escalated on 3 May 2023 when Municipal Manager W Hendricks convened a meeting with Human Settlements Department staff. The employee and two colleagues attended, but Hendricks informed them that the employee was no longer attached to the department and ordered him to leave the meeting room. Following the meeting, an altercation occurred in the foyer of the municipal office, where the employee alleged that Hendricks pushed him and laid hands on him in an aggressive manner.

The employee and his colleagues subsequently lodged a formal grievance with the executive mayor, accusing the municipal manager of acting in a rude, threatening, and intimidating manner. They claimed that the physical contact constituted an assault, which led to the employee being charged with three specific counts of misconduct. These charges included dishonesty for making a false assault allegation, intimidation for acting aggressively and issuing threats, and gross insubordination for refusing a lawful instruction.

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Arbitrator Finds Misconduct Proven

During the internal disciplinary hearing, the arbitrator examined the evidence and found that the employee had committed all three forms of misconduct. The arbitrator concluded that the municipal manager had not assaulted the worker. Instead, municipal witness Mrs Jones testified that Hendricks merely touched the employee's shoulder while gesturing towards the door to usher him out, a contact that did not amount to assault. The arbitrator deemed the employee's allegation of being pushed to be false and dishonest.

Regarding the charge of intimidation, the arbitrator noted that the employee had warned Hendricks that he would see what would happen to him and had referenced a colleague named Lottering, who had previously been charged and dismissed. This was interpreted as a direct threat. The arbitrator also found that the employee failed to comply with the lawful instruction to return to his workstation, choosing instead to remain and confront the municipal manager. These findings led to the employee's dismissal on 29 December 2023 following an unsuccessful internal appeal.

Union Challenges Arbitration Award

The South African Municipal Workers' Union (SAMWU) appealed the decision, arguing that the arbitrator made several errors in judgment. The union contended that it was common cause that Hendricks had touched the employee's shoulder, making the finding of dishonesty incorrect. They also argued that the reference to Lottering was a simple statement of fact rather than a threat, and that the interaction amounted to mutual annoyance rather than gross insubordination. Furthermore, SAMWU characterized the dismissal as shockingly inappropriate given the employee's long tenure and clean record.

Samwu also highlighted that the two colleagues who signed the grievance were not charged with any offenses, suggesting a disparity in how the municipality handled the incident. The union maintained that the sanctions were too severe and that the employer had acted unfairly in dismissing a long-serving staff member without considering mitigating circumstances adequately.

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Labour Court Rejects Review Application

Judge R Lagrange dismissed the review application under section 145 of the Labour Relations Act, clarifying that the court's role was not to determine if the arbitrator's decision was correct, but whether a reasonable decision-maker could have reached that conclusion based on the evidence. The judge noted that no witness supported the employee's version that Hendricks had pushed him. The arbitrator's reliance on Mrs Jones' testimony regarding the shoulder touch was deemed reasonable.

The court also rejected the union's argument that the reference to Lottering was innocent. Judge Lagrange found that given the exchange, in which the employee was shouting and visibly angry, the arbitrator's conclusion that the words were intended to intimidate the municipal manager was a reasonable inference. The court ruled that the seriousness of the misconduct, including the false allegation and insubordination, outweighed the employee's long service and clean disciplinary record.