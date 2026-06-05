LA Olympics Chief Casey Wasserman Refuses to Resign Over Epstein-Maxwell Email Scandal

Casey Wasserman, chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics organizing committee, has rejected calls to resign after his name appeared in Jeffrey Epstein investigation files due to flirtatious emails with Ghislaine Maxwell. He maintains his innocence and says he has never considered stepping down.

Casey Wasserman , the chairman of the organizing committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, has firmly stated that he has never considered stepping down from his role since his name surfaced in files connected to the investigation of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein .

During a press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday, Wasserman addressed the controversy that erupted in January when it was revealed that he had exchanged flirtatious emails with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend and convicted sex trafficker, two decades ago. The emails, written in 2003, predated Maxwell's arrest and conviction for her role in trafficking underage girls.

Despite calls for his resignation, including from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Wasserman emphasized his ongoing collaboration with city leaders as planning for the Games progresses. I talk to the mayor weekly, if not more frequently, and our conversations are between us, he said. They continue to be thoughtful and productive with a completely shared vision on delivering the greatest Games for the city and community.

Mayor Bass had previously described the LA28 organizers support for Wasserman as unfortunate, but she did not attend Thursdays press conference. Bass is currently seeking re-election and is expected to advance to a November runoff after this weeks primary, despite criticism of her response to the massive wildfires that devastated parts of Los Angeles earlier this year.

Wasserman, who has been involved in Olympic planning for years, shrugged off political shifts, noting that the organizing committee has already worked under four presidential administrations. The elections will be what they may, but we will continue to have a relationship with whoever is in the offices we need to deal with, he added. The controversy is just one of many challenges facing the Los Angeles Olympics, which are still years away but already require significant logistical and security preparations.

With the FIFA World Cup about to begin, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, Olympic organizers have been observing the soccer tournament to learn valuable lessons, particularly regarding security. One notable issue has been the decision by the Iran national team to relocate their World Cup training camp from the United States to co-host Mexico due to heightened tensions.

The U.S. and Israel launched a bombing campaign against Iran in February, which escalated into a brief war before a ceasefire was reached in April. Wasserman acknowledged the complexities of hosting nations with which the U.S. has strained relations, but insisted that the Olympics are prepared. We are preparing to host every country on Earth, he stated. This is a unique, complex time for Iran and the World Cup.

Iran was always coming to the Olympics. North Korea is coming to the Olympics. It may be that Russia and Belarus will come back to the Olympics. So, visas for countries where we dont have diplomatic relations has been part of our game plan since 2017.

The organizing committee has been working for years to ensure that athletes from all nations, regardless of political tensions, can participate without hindrance. Wassermans comments come amid broader scrutiny over the ethics and backgrounds of Olympic leaders. The Epstein-Maxwell connection has raised questions about the vetting process for high-profile organizers.

However, Wasserman maintains that his past interactions with Maxwell were innocuous and occurred before her criminal activities were public knowledge. He has not been accused of any wrongdoing, but the calls for his resignation have persisted. As Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Games, the committee is also dealing with budgetary concerns, infrastructure upgrades, and community engagement.

The World Cup, which begins next week, will serve as a test run for large-scale international events in the region, providing insights into crowd management, transportation, and security protocols. Wasserman expressed confidence that Los Angeles can deliver a successful Olympics despite the controversies. The focus remains on the athletes and the spirit of the Games, he said. We are committed to making this the most inclusive and memorable event possible.

The committee plans to release more detailed plans later this year, including updates on venue construction and sponsorship deals. For now, Wasserman appears determined to weather the storm and continue his leadership role, backed by the support of some key stakeholders even as Mayor Bass remains critical. Whether the controversy will fade or intensify remains to be seen, but Wasserman is making it clear that he has no intention of stepping aside.

The road to 2028 is long, but the organizing committee is pressing forward with its vision, undeterred by the shadows of the past





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Casey Wasserman 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Jeffrey Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Olympic Controversy

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