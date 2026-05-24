KZN transport department: Frantic calls after politician's son's speeding arrest

The KwaZulu-Natal transport department received calls from senior government officials and community leaders pleading with the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team to refrain from arresting a politician's son for allegedly speeding at 222km/h in a 120km/h zone. Despite this, the department maintained its commitment to removing reckless drivers from the road.

The KZN transport department received frantic calls after the arrest of a politician's son for speeding. Senior government officials and community leaders pleaded with the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team not to arrest the motorist due to his relation to a senior politician, but the department maintained its commitment to removing reckless drivers from the road.

A recent court judgment in the Western Cape ruled that speeding is not a schedule 1 offence, highlighting the need for more resources to combat the issue





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Road Traffic Inspectorate Road Network Scheduling Offences Criminal Procedure Act Police Officer Traffic Arrests Judgement

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