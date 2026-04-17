KZN Top Cop Poised to Unravel 'Big Five' Cartel, Expert Believes

Crime expert Chad Thomas expresses high confidence in KwaZulu-Natal's police commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, to expose and dismantle the notorious 'Big Five' cartel. The cartel is allegedly deeply infiltrated within the SAPS and political structures, exploiting them for illicit purposes. Thomas highlights Mkhwanazi's proven track record of delivering results and anticipates a significant breakthrough in the fight against organised crime. Mkhwanazi has confirmed his ongoing commitment and the work of a national task force, with the new initiative to be funded by criminal assets.

A prominent crime expert has voiced strong confidence in KwaZulu-Natal's top police official, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi , suggesting he possesses the determination and capability to dismantle the elusive Big Five cartel. This alleged cartel, deeply entrenched in South Africa's organised crime landscape, is reportedly wielding significant influence by infiltrating both the South African Police Service ( SAPS ) and the political arena, manipulating these systems for illicit gain.

Chad Thomas, a recognized authority on crime, lauded Mkhwanazi's reputation for tangible results, stating that the commissioner is not one to make empty pronouncements. Thomas emphasized Mkhwanazi's track record, asserting that when the commissioner indicates progress is being made, it can be considered a foregone conclusion.

This anticipated success against the Big Five is viewed as a pivotal moment for the SAPS, potentially signifying a significant blow to the pervasive issue of organised crime nationwide. Mkhwanazi, who has recently secured a renewal of his five-year contract as KZN police commissioner, has indicated his continued commitment to his leadership role within the province.

He confirmed his new deployment and the ongoing efforts of his national task force on the sidelines of the inauguration of the state-of-the-art SAPS Forensic Laboratory in Durban. This dedicated national team is reportedly engrossed in the meticulous analysis of case dockets and the comprehensive profiling of criminal syndicates that operate with extensive networks across the country.

Thomas further highlighted Mkhwanazi's extensive experience and his demonstrated effectiveness in uncovering corruption within the criminal justice system. Addressing the broader national issue of experienced law enforcement personnel, Thomas acknowledged a critical shortage not only in leadership but also in the overall skill set of the detective services.

A crucial aspect of this new initiative, Thomas noted, is its innovative funding model. The unit's operations will be financed through the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA), a mechanism that redirects ill-gotten gains back into combating crime, thereby alleviating the burden on the standard SAPS budget and ensuring that criminals themselves are funding the efforts to bring them to justice.





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