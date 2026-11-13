KZN station commander killed in shootout with suspected robbers, two suspects dead, one arrested

A KwaZulu-Natal police station commander was killed and a sergeant wounded during a shootout with suspects fleeing a business robbery near Greytown. Two suspects were killed, one was arrested and wounded, and a manhunt is underway for several others who escaped.

A KwaZulu-Natal police station commander was shot dead and a police sergeant wounded during a shootout with suspects fleeing a business robbery near Greytown on Thursday afternoon.

Two suspects were killed and a third was wounded and arrested, while several others remain at large, prompting an ongoing manhunt. Police recovered three firearms, comprising two rifles and a handgun, from the suspects. The slain officer was a lieutenant-colonel. Her identity has not yet been released.

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Suspects flee in Toyota Quantum

The sergeant was shot in the arm and rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention. According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the station commander had responded to a business robbery in which a shop owner was shot and employees were assaulted. At least 10 suspects fled the scene in a Toyota Quantum. The police, led by the station commander and working together with private security, gave chase and caught up with the suspects on the R33 Road towards Msinga.

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The pursuit ended in a shootout between the suspects and police. The station commander was shot and declared dead at the scene. A sergeant was also wounded in the arm and taken to hospital for treatment. Two suspects were shot and fatally wounded during the exchange of gunfire.

A third suspect was injured and arrested. He was taken to hospital under police guard. Several other suspects managed to escape and fled into the surrounding mountainous terrain. Police have launched a manhunt for them.

Police commander vows manhunt

Acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Phumelele Makoba said police would deploy every available resource to track down those responsible for the officer's death. She said: An attack on police officers is an attack on the state, and police will use every available resource to trace the suspects. The suspects will know no peace, and police will hunt for them day and night.

Makoba extended condolences to the family of the fallen officer, vowing that those responsible would be brought to justice. She said: On behalf of the management of police in KwaZulu-Natal and the entire workforce, I send our heartfelt words of condolences to the family of the fallen heroine. The least we can offer now is justice, and we shall find the suspects, dead or alive. The business robbery took place before the pursuit.

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The shop owner was shot and employees were assaulted during the robbery. Police have not released further details about the escaped suspects. The investigation is ongoing.