KZN RTI Hunts Reckless Motorist After Shocking Speeding Video Emerges

The KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate is searching for a motorist after a video surfaced showing dangerous driving. KZN MEC for Transport Siboniso Duma urges the driver to surrender and the public to assist in the investigation.

The KwaZulu-Natal ( KZN ) Road Traffic Inspectorate ( RTI ) is actively searching for a motorist whose reckless speeding was captured on video circulating on social media. The footage depicts the driver and his passengers flagrantly exceeding speed limits and engaging in other dangerous driving behaviors, causing significant public concern.

KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, has issued a direct appeal to the driver to voluntarily surrender to the RTI and face the consequences of his actions. Furthermore, Duma has called upon the public to actively participate in the investigation, urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in identifying and apprehending the offender. This plea is bolstered by the overwhelming public condemnation of the driver's actions, reflected in numerous social media comments and general expressions of outrage from the public. This widespread support fuels the RTI's determination to combat the ongoing issue of reckless driving and its devastating consequences on the province's roads.\MEC Duma emphasized the imperative of responsible driving, highlighting that the safety of road users is paramount. He underscored the importance of initiatives like the #NenzaniLaEzweni operation, which aims to remove dangerous drivers from the roads, thereby protecting innocent road users from harm. Duma stressed that weekends should be a time for families to connect and enjoy themselves, not a time of tragedy due to road accidents resulting from reckless behaviour. The MEC specifically mentioned illegal drag racing as a significant concern, emphasizing the dangers posed by vehicles with modified engines, particularly when their braking and steering systems are not upgraded to manage the increased speeds. Duma pointed out that some roads in residential areas and townships have been transformed into hazardous zones due to such activities, creating fear and concern among residents and other road users. He highlighted the commitment of the RTI and Operation Shanela to eradicating such hazardous activity.\While official road safety statistics for the Easter weekend are still pending release from Transport Minister Barbra Creecy, Duma noted that KZN had experienced a reduction in both fatalities and accidents over the recent Easter and Passover weekend, thanks to the dedicated efforts of the RTI and Operation Shanela. This positive outcome has reinforced the commitment of the RTI and Operation Shanela to maintain a zero-tolerance approach to any form of reckless driving. With the power of social media, the RTI can now rapidly identify and apprehend offenders, and Duma reiterated the strong message that recklessness will not be tolerated in KwaZulu-Natal. Duma emphasized that the RTI and Operation Shanela are dedicated to prosecuting any motorists who break the law, irrespective of their vehicle type, social status, or any other factor. In a clear call to action, Duma urged the public to provide any evidence of reckless driving. The RTI and Operation Shanela teams will take decisive action against any individuals- including truck drivers, taxi drivers, and any other motorists- who are found to be violating road safety regulations. He extended an open invitation to the public to utilize social media platforms to support and bolster the province's road safety initiatives and promote safe driving practices across all regions of KwaZulu-Natal





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Road Safety Reckless Driving KZN RTI Speeding Traffic Accidents Operation Shanela

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