KZN Premier Considers Army Deployment Amidst Family Massacre, Calls for Community Action

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli is considering deploying the army to crime hotspots following the brutal murder of seven family members. He urges communities to actively participate in fighting crime and emphasizes the need for collaboration with law enforcement.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has issued a strong call for increased community involvement in combating the escalating crime crisis gripping the province, going so far as to suggest the potential deployment of the South African National Defence Force ( SANDF ) to particularly volatile areas.

This urgent appeal follows the horrific abduction and murder of seven members of a single family from their home in Newark, a tragedy that has deeply shaken the region and ignited widespread fear. The Premier’s remarks were made during a visit to the China Plaza Mall in Umbilo, Durban, on July 11th, 2025, and underscore the gravity of the situation and the government’s growing concern over its ability to effectively address the rising tide of criminal activity without the active participation of local communities.

The Newark family’s ordeal, as detailed by authorities, paints a chilling picture of brutality and calculated malice. Suspects forcibly entered the family’s residence, bound the victims with rope, and subjected a 20-year-old woman to a horrific sexual assault. They then transported the family approximately 200 kilometers to Melmoth, where the violence continued. The suspects callously demanded banking details and Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) from three of the victims, and after obtaining this information, proceeded to execute three individuals by shooting.

The remaining four family members were brutally stabbed to death, leaving no one alive to recount the horrors they endured. Police investigations revealed that the same perpetrator responsible for the initial rape at the family home continued the assault in Melmoth, demonstrating a shocking level of depravity. The recovery of 11 cellphones in the possession of the suspects played a crucial role in tracing their movements, though tragically, the family could not be rescued.

The swift arrest of a trio linked to the kidnapping and murders has offered a small measure of solace, but the pain and trauma inflicted on the community remain profound. Ntuli, visibly moved, visited the family home on Friday to express his condolences and offer support. Premier Ntuli emphasized the importance of open communication and collaboration between law enforcement and the public, noting a positive shift in reporting patterns.

He stated that citizens are now more willing to come forward with information, encouraged by the government’s call for collective action. He specifically highlighted Point in Durban as an area where the deployment of the army might be necessary, acknowledging the need for drastic measures to restore order and safety. The Premier stressed that addressing the crime problem is not solely the responsibility of the government, but requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders.

He expressed his hope that the perpetrators will receive a severe sentence, ensuring they are held accountable for their heinous crimes and removed from society. Ntuli further declared that this act of violence was a cruel expression of hatred towards the people of KwaZulu-Natal and pledged to work tirelessly to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and to actively participate in creating a safer environment for all.

The Premier’s statements reflect a growing sense of desperation and a willingness to explore all available options to combat the escalating crime wave that threatens to destabilize the province





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Kwazulu-Natal Crime SANDF Premier Thami Ntuli Murder

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