KZN Police Warn Officers to Remain Neutral Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi directs KZN Police to enforce the Electoral Act impartially and protect voters during the critical 2026 Local Government Elections.

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, has issued a stringent directive to all law enforcement personnel regarding the upcoming 2026 Local Government Elections. With the polls set to begin shortly, Mkhwanazi emphasized that officers must remain strictly politically neutral while ensuring the safety and integrity of the voting process.

Directives on Political Neutrality

Commissioner Mkhwanazi explicitly instructed officers deployed for the 2026 Local Government Elections to enforce the law without fear or favor. He reminded members that their allegiance belongs to the constitution and the law, not to any political party. Officers were told they are not party agents and must treat all political parties equally and with respect.

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Enforcement of the Electoral Act

The South African Police Service mission focuses on ensuring residents can cast ballots in a safe, secure, and peaceful environment. Mkhwanazi tasked police with protecting Independent Electoral Commission officials, securing voting stations, and escorting sensitive voting materials throughout the province. Any action threatening the integrity of the 2026 Local Government Elections will be dealt with swiftly.

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Priorities for Election Security

Officers were warned against lateness, poor discipline, or unprofessional conduct during this critical period. Mkhwanazi stated that no voting materials may be moved without a police escort. He emphasized that the police are not there to negotiate with lawbreakers but to create an environment where no one can tamper with the democratic process.

Continuity of Ordinary Policing

While election security is the primary focus, Commissioner Mkhwanazi reminded members that ordinary policing duties would continue alongside their election-specific responsibilities. He urged officers to wear their badges with pride and assured them that disciplinary steps would be taken against those who fail in their duties. Officers were commanded to be calm, patient, and decisive when enforcing the law.