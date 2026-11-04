KZN Police Sergeant Removed Over Political Vehicle Branding Ahead of 2026 Elections

KwaZulu-Natal police remove a sergeant from 2026 local government election duty after she arrived at a Mphithini voting station in a vehicle branded with political party posters.

A police sergeant stationed at a voting station in the Mphithini area of Donnybrook has been removed from her duties regarding the upcoming 2026 local government elections. The incident was triggered by evidence that the officer arrived at the polling site in a vehicle visibly branded with posters supporting a specific political party. This breach of neutrality has prompted immediate internal action by the South African Police Service to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

Sergeant Removed From Election Duty

Col Robert Netshiunda, a spokesperson for the police service, confirmed that the sergeant in question was posted at a voting station within the Mphithini area located in Donnybrook. He stated that the officer was precautionarily removed from election duty immediately upon the discovery of the vehicle markings. Netshiunda emphasized that this removal was a necessary step to prevent any appearance of bias or undue influence during the voting proceedings. He noted that the political party associated with the posters on the vehicle has not yet been officially identified in public statements.

Also read KZN Police Warn Officers to Remain Neutral Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

The decision to remove the officer was made swiftly to ensure that the voting process could continue without disruption. Voting at the affected station resumed seamlessly after the sergeant was taken off duty, according to the official reports provided by the police. This quick resolution helped maintain public confidence in the security and neutrality of the polling stations during the critical early stages of the 2026 local government elections.

Condemnation By Provincial Leadership

Maj-Gen Phumelele Makoba, the acting provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, publicly condemned the conduct of the officer involved in the incident. Makoba stated unequivocally that no unprofessional conduct by the South African Police Service would be tolerated under any circumstances. He emphasized that police officers are held to the highest standards of neutrality, especially when serving in election-related roles where impartiality is paramount.

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Following the incident, the police leadership reminded all officers of their strict responsibilities and the required standards of behavior. Makoba confirmed that apart from internal disciplinary steps, the service will investigate any contravention of applicable acts related to the matter. This comprehensive approach aims to address the issue holistically, ensuring that all legal and procedural guidelines are followed. The service also indicated that criminal proceedings would be opened if the investigations direct them to do so, signaling a zero-tolerance policy for such breaches.

Additional Security Incidents Reported

While the vehicle branding incident drew significant attention, separate early-morning incidents were also reported in the region. In Umlazi, a suspect was arrested for assaulting police officers at a voting station located in M Section on Wednesday morning. The suspect reportedly arrived at the station in a state of intoxication and under the influence of alcohol. He assaulted officers who confronted him about his disruptive behavior, leading to his immediate arrest.

Police authorities stated that the suspect was charged with assault and that additional charges relating to contraventions of the Electoral Act might be added to his case. These charges underscore the strict measures being taken to protect the integrity of the voting stations. Meanwhile, in the Ibisi policing precinct, three K9 police officers sustained minor injuries after their vehicle collided with two cattle while driving to a voting station. Despite the accident, the officers were discharged from the hospital and declared fit to proceed with their duties, demonstrating the resilience of the security forces during this period.

Looking Ahead To Election Integrity

The swift actions taken by the KwaZulu-Natal police service highlight their commitment to upholding the neutrality of the 2026 local government elections. The removal of the sergeant and the subsequent investigations serve as a clear warning to all personnel regarding the expectations of conduct. By addressing both the vehicle branding issue and the assault incident, the police aim to ensure a safe and fair electoral environment for all citizens. These measures are designed to prevent any interference that could compromise the democratic process.

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As the elections approach, the focus remains on maintaining order and ensuring that all participants adhere to the established rules. The collaboration between different police units, including the K9 teams and general duty officers, plays a vital role in securing polling stations across the province. The thorough investigation into the sergeant's conduct will likely set a precedent for how similar incidents are handled in the future. Citizens can expect continued vigilance from the police to safeguard the integrity of the upcoming vote.