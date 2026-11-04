KZN Police Sergeant Removed for Political Posters on Election Duty

A KwaZulu-Natal police sergeant was removed from election duty after arriving in a vehicle with political party posters. This breach of neutrality triggers investigations into officer conduct during local government elections.

A police sergeant serving in the KwaZulu-Natal province has been immediately removed from election duty following allegations that he arrived at a voting station in a vehicle covered with political party posters. This incident has ignited a formal investigation into the officer's conduct and has raised significant concerns regarding the neutrality of the police force during the local government elections. Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Phumelele Makoba has publicly stated that any unprofessional behavior by police officers will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The strict enforcement of neutrality is critical to ensuring the integrity and fairness of the electoral process for all citizens.

Investigation Into Officer Conduct

According to official police statements, the sergeant was spotted at a voting station on election day driving a vehicle branded with the posters of a specific political party. Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Phumelele Makoba emphasized that all officers were previously reminded of their responsibilities and the standards expected of them. The police leadership has committed to a holistic investigation into the matter, which includes internal disciplinary steps and potential legal proceedings if the evidence warrants such action. Makoba confirmed that contravention of any applicable Act will be investigated thoroughly to maintain public trust in the electoral system.

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Stakeholder Positions On Neutrality

Major General Phumelele Makoba reiterated that the police force must remain strictly impartial during the voting process to protect the democratic rights of all voters. The acting provincial commissioner stated that apart from internal disciplinary measures, the department will investigate any contravention of the law to determine if criminal proceedings are necessary. This stance reflects a broader institutional commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that election duties are performed without bias. The police are urging all officers to adhere strictly to professional codes of conduct to avoid any appearance of political partisanship while on duty.

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Real-World Impact And Other Incidents

In separate early morning incidents reported by Netshiunda, a suspect was arrested for assaulting police officers at a voting station in Umlazi on Wednesday morning. The suspect reportedly arrived at the M Section in Umlazi while under the influence of alcohol and assaulted officers who attempted to manage his unbecoming behavior. The suspect was arrested for assault and other charges related to the contravention of the Electoral Act, which may be added to the case. These events highlight the challenges faced by security personnel in maintaining order and safety at voting stations across the province.

Another incident occurred in the Ibisi policing precinct where three K9 police officers sustained minor injuries when their vehicle collided with two cattle. The officers were driving to a voting station when the accident happened, but they have since been discharged from the hospital and declared fit to continue their duties. Netshiunda noted that these isolated incidents are being addressed promptly to ensure that election security is not compromised. The police force remains vigilant in monitoring all voting stations to prevent further disruptions or breaches of conduct during the critical election period.