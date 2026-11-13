KZN police hunt suspects after Greytown station commander shot dead, minister condemns attack

A Greytown station commander was killed and a sergeant wounded during a shootout with suspects after a business robbery. Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia condemned the attack and praised the officers' bravery.

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for at least 10 suspects after a Greytown station commander was shot and killed during a business robbery response on Thursday afternoon.

The fallen officer, a lieutenant colonel, was personally leading her team when the shooting occurred. Police say no stone will be left unturned in the search for those responsible. The killing has drawn strong condemnation from national leadership. Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia honored the fallen South African Police Service officer, describing the fatal shooting as a senseless and cowardly attack on an officer upholding the law and protecting the community.

Also read Senior KZN Police Colonel Killed in Shootout with Robbery Suspects Near Greytown

Suspects Flee During Business Robbery Response

The station commander was responding to a business robbery in progress alongside other officers when the shooting happened. During the incident, the shop owner was shot and left injured, while employees were assaulted at the business in Greytown. According to KZN police, the suspects fled the scene in a Toyota Quantum. The police, led by the station commander and working together with private security, gave chase and caught up with the suspects on the R33 Road towards Msinga.

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A shootout ensued between the suspects and the police. During the exchange of gunfire, the suspects shot at the station commander, who was declared deceased at the scene. A sergeant was shot in the arm and was rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention. One suspect was arrested and taken to hospital under police guard, while the other suspects evaded arrest and fled into the mountain.

Police Commander Promises relentless Pursuit

KZN acting provincial commissioner Major General Phumelele Makoba said police would know no sleep until those responsible for killing the station commander are brought to book. An attack on police officers is an attack on the state, and police will use every available resource to trace the suspects, Makoba said. On behalf of the management of police in KwaZulu-Natal and the entire workforce, I send our heartfelt words of condolences to the family of the fallen heroine, Makoba said.

The least we can offer now is justice, and we shall find the suspects, dead or alive, Makoba concluded. Acting Minister Cachalia emphasized the constitutional duty and bravery of the officers involved in the incident. The Station Commander demonstrated exceptional courage and commitment to duty by personally leading her members in responding to the robbery, during which a business owner was shot and injured, and employees were assaulted, the Acting Minister stated.

Officials Commend Collaboration Between Police And Security

Cachalia extended his deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased station commander. He also wished the injured police officer a speedy recovery and formally commended the rapid response, pursuit, and teamwork displayed by the officers and private security partners on the ground. The tactical operation highlighted effective, on-the-ground collaboration between SAPS and private security personnel. The injured sergeant is currently receiving medical attention.

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Police have vowed to continue the search until all the suspects are found.