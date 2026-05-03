KZN Police Commissioner Urges Caution After Fatal Shooting of Community Patrollers

Three community patrollers were killed in a shootout with suspected robbers in Inanda, Durban. Police are urging community crime fighting structures to collaborate with law enforcement and avoid direct confrontation with criminals.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has issued a strong appeal for collaboration between community-based crime fighting groups and the official police force, while simultaneously cautioning against direct engagement with individuals suspected of criminal activity.

This directive comes in the wake of a tragic incident on Saturday in the Bhambayi area of Inanda, north of Durban, where three dedicated community patrollers lost their lives in a shooting involving suspected robbers. The incident underscores the inherent dangers faced by those who volunteer their time to enhance local security and highlights the critical need for a coordinated approach to crime prevention.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, as detailed by police reports, indicate that the community patrollers were conducting a standard patrol along Nohohwana Skeke Street. Their efforts were focused on addressing a recent surge in robberies that had been plaguing the area, causing significant distress and concern among residents. During their patrol, they encountered three men who were believed to be connected to these robberies. A confrontation unfortunately developed, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

The initial exchange resulted in the immediate death of one patroller and one of the suspected robbers. Tragically, the two remaining patrollers, despite receiving immediate medical attention, succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment in a local hospital. This devastating loss serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in confronting armed criminals and the importance of prioritizing safety.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda has reiterated the defined role of community policing structures, emphasizing that their primary function is to augment and support law enforcement agencies through vigilant observation and the timely reporting of suspicious activities. He explicitly stated that these structures are not authorized, nor should they attempt, to directly intervene in situations involving potential criminal activity.

Direct intervention, he explained, places community members in unnecessary danger and can potentially escalate conflicts, leading to tragic outcomes like the one witnessed in Bhambayi. The police are committed to providing the necessary training and guidance to community patrollers to ensure they operate within the bounds of the law and prioritize their own safety.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with authorities working diligently to apprehend the remaining suspect and bring those responsible for the deaths of the patrollers to justice. This incident has sparked renewed debate about the appropriate level of involvement for civilian crime-fighting groups and the need for clear guidelines and protocols to ensure effective and safe community policing.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner has pledged to work closely with community leaders to review existing protocols and implement measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future. The focus will be on strengthening communication channels, enhancing training programs, and fostering a collaborative environment where community members and law enforcement can work together effectively to combat crime





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