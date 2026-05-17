KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's Alleged Torturing of Suspects and Imminent Arrest

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) has addressed speculation over a warrant of arrest for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi amid rumours swirling on social media about his imminent arrest on allegations of torturing suspects during questioning. De Haas, a parliament member, shared allegations of emotional and physical abuse by the PKTT to get suspects to make statements. The fabrication of evidence and illegal searches without warrants were also mentioned.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testifies at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria on 18 September 2025. The National Prosecuting Authority ’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption ( Idac ) has addressed speculation over a warrant of arrest for Mkhwanazi amid rumours swirling on social media about his imminent arrest on allegations of torturing suspects during questioning.

De Haas, a parliament member, shared allegations of emotional and physical abuse by the PKTT to get suspects to make statements. The fabrication of evidence and illegal searches without warrants were also mentioned. Several social media accounts have been claiming that Mkhwanazi’s arrest was imminent, but the Idac dismissed the reports as false. Members of society are urged to be vigilant against false information circulated on social media platforms.

In November last year, Mkhwanazi told the Madlanga commission that he was aware of a case of defeating the ends of justice, which would be laid against him. He advised a police officer on how to handle an incident involving drugs and ammunition found outside a state house, ensuring the proper investigation and avoiding illegal litigation





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KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Madlanga Commission Pretoria National Prosecuting Authority Investigating Directorate Against Corruption Idac Rumours Social Media Torturing Suspects Imminent Arrest Fabrication Of Evidence Illegal Searches Without Warrants Allegations Of Abuse PKTT Madlanga Commission Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Pretoria National Prosecuting Authority Investigating Directorate Against Corruption Idac Rumours Social Media Torturing Suspects Imminent Arrest Fabrication Of Evidence Illegal Searches Without Warrants Allegations Of Abuse PKTT

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