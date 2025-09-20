KZN Police Commissioner Mkhwanazi Defends Uniform and Claims of Political Interference Before Madlanga Commission

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified before the Madlanga commission, defending his decision to wear a military-style uniform during a press conference where he made serious allegations of corruption and political interference. The testimony also revealed details about his past experiences and struggles with political interference, including the handling of the prosecution of former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified before the Madlanga commission, defending his choice to wear a military-style uniform during a press conference where he made serious allegations. The commissioner appeared in the official camouflage of the South African Police Service (Saps) special force task team on July 6th, accompanied by armed officers.

This appearance and his subsequent statements, implicating figures such as Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, senior officers, and members of the judiciary in organized crime, led to the establishment of the commission to investigate claims of criminality, political interference, and corruption within the criminal justice system. Mkhwanazi's attire sparked a debate about the militarization of the police, prompting scrutiny of his actions and motivations. He clarified that the uniform and press conference were intended to project strength against the perceived enemy infiltrating various branches of power and to send a clear message to those involved in criminal activities. He saw the corruption as deeply entrenched, requiring him to draw on tactics learned in the special task force, highlighting a psychological and physical warfare approach. The commissioner emphasized that the aim was to combat criminals who sought to control the government through illicit means. His defense of the uniform underscored his belief that a strong, unified front was necessary to tackle the perceived threats and the deep-rooted corruption. He further explained his actions were a direct response to the pervasive nature of the perceived corruption and the need to adopt a strong stance against it.\Mkhwanazi's testimony also revealed details about his past experiences within the South African Police Service, specifically concerning the handling of corruption cases and political interference. He recounted his tenure as acting national police commissioner between October 2011 and June 2012 and the challenges he faced regarding the prosecution of former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli. He detailed an alleged attempt by then-police minister Nathi Mthethwa to halt disciplinary proceedings and the prosecution of Mdluli after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew fraud and corruption charges. Mkhwanazi claimed Mthethwa had instructed him to stop prosecuting Mdluli, which he refused to do. The commissioner described this as the worst experience of political interference he had encountered. He further recounted being summoned by Mthethwa to his home in Waterkloof, Pretoria. Mkhwanazi said he was told by the minister to stop prosecuting Mdluli, and the commissioner refused, which led to a confrontation. He said he was asked by Mthethwa if he thought he could be used as a pawn in the investigation. Mkhwanazi said he refused and contacted then-president Jacob Zuma and resigned from his position. This episode, Mkhwanazi said, demonstrated the level of interference and corruption he had witnessed, shaping his perspective and influencing his actions in later situations.\The testimony shed light on the commissioner's perspective on the challenges faced by the police force and his strategies for combating corruption and organized crime. Mkhwanazi highlighted how the press conference on July 6th, and the wearing of the uniform, were intended to exert pressure and prompt action, particularly regarding the re-examination of the 121 shelved dockets. He believed that projecting a strong image and conveying a clear message were essential to achieving results. He also discussed his history of standing up against political interference, emphasizing his commitment to upholding the law and fighting corruption. He explained how he saw himself as being targeted, necessitating a strategic approach. He also spoke about how he used the media briefing to put pressure on various groups within law enforcement. Mkhwanazi shared his personal experiences of confronting powerful figures and resisting pressure to compromise his principles. Mkhwanazi described his belief that the current interference within Saps reminded him of his tenure as acting national police commissioner. This historical perspective reinforced the commissioner's narrative of ongoing challenges in the police force, which strengthened his argument for the need for decisive action and a strong stance against corruption and organized crime





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Madlanga Commission Corruption Political Interference South African Police Service

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WATCH LIVE: Day two of explosive Mkhwanazi testimony at Madlanga CommissionKZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi related on day one how Senzo Mchunu tried to derail the Political Killings Task Team.

Read more »

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Refuses To Shake Hands at Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Viral ClipThe KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi refused to shake hands after his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Read more »

Bombshell at Madlanga commission: Mkhwanazi accuses DA MP of breaking the lawKwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has implicated DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard at the Madlanga commission.

Read more »

Mkhwanazi implicates MPs, business figures and police in Madlanga commission testimonyMkhwanazi also named North West businessman Suleiman Kareem, alleging that underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala had asked him to intervene with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Read more »

DJ Warras Reacts to General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Refusing Handshake at Madlanga CommissionDJ Warras reacted to a viral video of Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi refusing to shake hands with Dennis Bloem at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Read more »

Mogotsi knew about political killings team's disbandment: Mkhwanazi - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi concluded his testimony at the Madlanga Commission.

Read more »