KZN Police Commissioner Alleges Political Interference in SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified before the Madlanga Commission, alleging significant political interference in the South African Police Service, including interference from former police ministers and the presidency, raising concerns about the service's independence and integrity.

TSHWANE – The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, convened at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, concluded its hearings this Friday with a series of startling revelations from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi .

Mkhwanazi's three-day testimony painted a grim picture of alleged political interference within the South African Police Service (SAPS), detailing instances where politicians, including former police ministers and the presidency, purportedly exerted undue influence on the service's operations. His testimony provided a deep insight into the intricate relationship between the political sphere and the SAPS, raising serious concerns about the independence and integrity of law enforcement in South Africa. The commissioner's claims include accusations against former police ministers Bheki Cele and Nathi Mthethwa, as well as direct involvement of the presidency in specific operational matters. The impact of these interferences could be quite significant in undermining the public's trust in the police service and compromising the efficacy of criminal investigations and prosecution. \Mkhwanazi’s allegations centered on specific instances of alleged political overreach. He claimed that the presidency directly instructed National Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola to redeploy detectives to Richards Bay Minerals, a private entity, to prioritize certain cases for the company. Mkhwanazi recounted the alleged instruction, stating, “No, I received a complaint from the presidency; you must send these people back there.” This action, if true, suggests that the presidency prioritized the interests of a private corporation over the broader law enforcement mandate of the SAPS. Furthermore, Mkhwanazi testified that former police minister Bheki Cele allegedly attempted to interfere in an internal police disciplinary process, attempting to persuade an officer to resign to avoid chairing a disciplinary hearing involving crime intelligence spy boss Feroz Khan. Mkhwanazi expressed astonishment at Cele's alleged actions, stating, “Can General Cele really go to the extent of wanting a person to resign from the SAPS because he wants to protect someone? It was really strange; I did not talk to Cele from that day.” He also accused former police minister Nathi Mthethwa of interfering in the prosecution of disgraced crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli back in 2011. Specifically, Mkhwanazi alleged that Mthethwa pressured the former head of intelligence to withdraw the criminal case against Mdluli. These allegations highlight a pattern of alleged political interference aimed at influencing internal investigations and criminal prosecutions, actions that could undermine the rule of law and erode the public's trust in the police and the justice system. The scope of the allegations indicate a deeply troubled relationship between politics and law enforcement in South Africa. \The revelations brought forth by Commissioner Mkhwanazi are particularly concerning as they suggest a systemic problem within the SAPS. They point towards potential abuses of power, where political actors might have used their influence to shield individuals from legal scrutiny or advance their own agendas. The timing of these revelations is also crucial as it comes during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is specifically tasked with investigating the inner workings of the SAPS and addressing issues that undermine its integrity. If proven, the allegations could have severe consequences, including potential criminal charges against the implicated individuals, and further erosion of the public’s faith in the integrity of the police force. The findings of the Madlanga Commission will likely shape the future of the SAPS and influence policies aimed at curbing political interference and ensuring the independence of law enforcement. Mkhwanazi's testimony served as a reminder of the importance of a police service that is free from undue political influence, transparent in its operations, and accountable to the public it serves. It will be important to see the outcome of the investigations, as they will determine whether further action is taken. This includes, but is not limited to, the possibility of prosecutions, policy changes, and/or amendments to the leadership structure of the SAPS. The outcome is anticipated to significantly impact both the law enforcement sector and the South African public. Such actions would indicate a commitment to restoring the SAPS's integrity and fostering public trust, reinforcing a functional law enforcement framework





