KwaZulu-Natal pensioner Jennifer Matthew highlights the struggle of stretching a R2 400 SASSA grant to support a multi-person household, calling for immediate financial relief amid rising costs.

KwaZulu-Natal pensioner Jennifer Matthew is publicly calling for an urgent increase in her SASSA grant, stating that the current R2 400 monthly allocation is insufficient to support her household. Matthew, a retired resident living in a family home, has been receiving the Older Persons Grant for the past five years, with payments deposited directly into her Capitec Bank account. Despite having a stable payment history, she emphasizes that the funds must sustain between three and five people, making it impossible to cover basic living expenses by the end of each month.

Monthly Grant Falls Short of Basic Needs

The core mechanism of this hardship involves the rigid structure of a fixed income meeting volatile inflation. Matthew explicitly states that her R2 400 grant does not stretch far enough to meet the daily requirements of a multi-person household. She reports that her money runs out before the month concludes, forcing her to struggle constantly to make ends meet. The primary driver of this financial strain is the escalating cost of living, with rising food prices disproportionately affecting those on fixed retirement incomes who lack additional savings or supplemental earnings.

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Pensioner Demands Immediate Financial Relief

When asked to identify a single change that would alleviate her burden, Jennifer Matthew issued a direct message to the South African Social Security Agency. Her request is straightforward and devoid of complex policy jargon: she simply wants the government to increase the grant amount. This plea highlights the disconnect between the official grant value and the actual purchasing power required to feed and maintain a household of up to five individuals in the current economic climate.

Administrative Barriers Hinder Additional Support

While Matthew has never experienced issues with the actual disbursement of her funds, she identifies significant administrative challenges in accessing the broader social safety net. She rates SASSA's communication with recipients as very poor, a gap that may be costing her vital information about other available assistance programs. Despite listing administrative and office work as her area of expertise and interest, her mobility is restricted to a five-kilometer radius, severely limiting her ability to seek paid employment. This combination of isolation and poor information flow means she remains unaware of other government support options for which she might qualify.

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Means Testing Limits Employment Opportunities

The situation of pensioners like Jennifer Matthew is compounded by the strict eligibility criteria of the social grant system. Individuals who wish to supplement their income through part-time or full-time work must navigate the SASSA means test. Additional earnings can directly impact their grant eligibility, creating a disincentive to seek employment even when job opportunities exist. This structural barrier leaves many retirees in a precarious position, unable to increase their income without risking their primary source of financial security.

Wider Implications for Social Security Recipients

Matthew's experience illustrates a systemic issue where reliable payment delivery masks underlying informational deficits. Recipients who receive their money on time without hassle often miss out on critical updates about other relief measures or eligibility for supplementary benefits. This lack of transparency suggests that SASSA must improve its outreach strategies to ensure that vulnerable citizens are fully informed about all available resources. For the many pensioners supporting extended families on a single grant, even a modest increase in the monthly amount could provide essential relief and reduce the daily anxiety associated with financial scarcity.