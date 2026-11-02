KZN IEC Investigates Voting Equipment Theft Amid Special Voting Start

The KZN Electoral Commission launches an investigation into stolen ballot boxes at Amahlongwa Community Hall, assuring the public that special voting on Monday remains unaffected by the break-in.

The KwaZulu-Natal Electoral Commission confirmed that the theft of voting materials during an overnight break-in at the Amahlongwa Community Hall in Zambeni will not disrupt the special voting process launching on Monday. KwaZulu-Natal Electoral Officer Ntombifuthi Masinga stated that the incident, which occurred in the Umdoni Municipality, involved the theft of three ballot boxes and other stationery from the voting station. An official case has been opened at the Umkomaas police station, and the matter is currently under active investigation by authorities.

Impact on Voting Materials and Security

National Strategic Stakeholder Management Officer Mawethu Mosery clarified that the stolen items consisted of non-security materials, specifically ballot boxes and ballot booths, which can be easily replaced. Mosery emphasized that the most critical elements of the electoral process, including the ballot papers and the security stamps used to validate them, were not part of the stolen inventory. These vital documents remain stored in secure facilities, ensuring that the integrity of the voting process remains uncompromised by the break-in at the Zambeni location.

Also read IEC races to distribute 28 million reprinted ballot papers as special voting begins

Masinga reiterated that the supply chain for voting equipment is robust, noting that the commission provides more than enough ballot boxes for all stations. She explained that the shortage of physical boxes does not threaten the ability of voters to cast their ballots safely and securely. The commission maintains a strategic reserve to ensure that any localized disruption does not cascade into a systemic failure affecting the broader special voting operations across the province.

Logistical Challenges and Operational Hurdles

While the theft at Amahlongwa was notable, it was one of several incidents reported as special voting began across the province. KwaZulu-Natal has 5,028 voting stations designated for this phase, but 40 stations did not open because no special vote applications had been received in those specific areas. Additionally, a handful of voting stations in eThekwini experienced delays in opening at the scheduled 8 am start time due to the late arrival of South African Police Service members tasked with escorting electoral officials.

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The IEC was also required to intervene at a voting station in Lamontville after a landlord initially caused difficulties regarding access to the venue. In another incident at Umzinto Town Hall, party agents demanded detailed information about the IEC's storage facilities and logistics plans. Masinga clarified that while the commission's storage arrangements are not for public disclosure, the situation was resolved after SAPS and party liaison structures intervened to prevent any disruption to the voting process.

Weather Concerns and Home Visit Logistics

Weather conditions remain a significant concern as IEC teams travel to voters who have been approved to cast their ballots from home. Masinga expressed particular concern for reaching voters with mobility challenges, elderly and physically infirm voters, and heavily pregnant women. The province has approved 362,878 special vote applications, with 58% designated for voting station visits and the remainder for home visits. The commission is closely monitoring weather patterns to ensure that teams can safely reach these vulnerable voters.

The weather also poses a challenge for the 148 voting stations in the province that utilize temporary tent structures due to the lack of permanent facilities. Masinga stated that service providers have been placed on standby to re-erect tents should they be damaged by bad weather. The IEC will assess the number of voters reached by the end of Monday and may increase the number of teams conducting home visits on Tuesday if weather conditions hinder operations.

Voter Rights and Final Voting Procedures

The IEC assured voters that no individual will be disenfranchised due to the difficulties encountered during the special voting period. Masinga confirmed that voters who are unable to vote during the two-day special window can still proceed to a voting station on 4 November. She noted that this applies even to those who were approved for a home visit but could not be reached or choose not to vote early, ensuring they retain their right to participate in the election.

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Tragic news also emerged regarding the safety of electoral staff, as the IEC confirmed that a deputy presiding officer in Bergville was hit by a car while traveling to a voting station on Monday morning. Voting stations are scheduled to close at 5 pm on Monday and Tuesday. Individuals who are already at a voting station at 5 pm will continue to be processed to ensure no voter is turned away. Voters can verify the status of their special vote applications by sending their ID numbers to 32711 or contacting the IEC's toll-free number, 0800 11 8000, for further assistance.