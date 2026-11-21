Sibongiseni Mkhize and Nkosinathi Ndlovu receive life sentences for murdering farmer Russell Cromhout, including concurrent terms for robbery and firearm offenses.

Sibongiseni Mkhize and Nkosinathi Ndlovu were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of farmer Russell Cromhout during proceedings at the Durban High Court on Friday. The two men were also given concurrent 20-year terms for house robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm. This significant judicial decision concludes a lengthy investigation into the disappearance and death of the 69-year-old agriculturist.

The Timeline of the Murder Investigation

Police were alerted to the disappearance of Russell Cromhout on 25 May 2024 after a friend attempted to visit his farm in Waterfall. The visitor could not reach the 69-year-old farmer by telephone and later discovered that the property had been thoroughly ransacked. Additionally, the victim's motor vehicle was missing from the premises when the friend arrived, prompting immediate concern for his safety.

Also read Johannesburg ECD Practitioner Sentenced Despite City Lease Failure

Investigations conducted by detectives at the uMhlali police station revealed that Cromhout's vehicle had been spotted in the Esidumbini area within Thongathi. This critical piece of evidence allowed law enforcement to narrow down the search area and identify potential suspects involved in the crime. The location of the vehicle was a pivotal clue that eventually led authorities directly to the individuals responsible for the robbery and subsequent murder.

The Arrest of Suspects Mkhize and Ndlovu

Sibongiseni Mkhize, aged 39, was arrested on 1 June 2024 after being found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and six rounds of ammunition. Mkhize cooperated with investigators and led police to the body of Russell Cromhout, which was discovered in a sugarcane field approximately five kilometres from the victim's farm. This discovery confirmed the tragic fate of the farmer and solidified the case against the suspects.

Advertisement

Nkosinathi Ndlovu, aged 41, was subsequently arrested in the Ntabamhlophe area in upper Thongathi. Upon his arrest, Ndlovu was found in possession of Russell Cromhout's vehicle along with the victim's personal belongings. Both suspects made their initial court appearance at the KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court, where it was revealed that they were both out on parole for separate prior crimes at the time of the offense.

Convictions and Sentencing at Durban High Court

The KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed that both Mkhize and Ndlovu were found guilty of murder and house robbery. Sibongiseni Mkhize received an additional conviction for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, which was factored into his total sentence. The Durban High Court handed down life sentences for the murder charges, alongside the 20-year terms for the property and weapon offenses.

According to KZN police statements, the sentences for house robbery and firearm possession will run concurrently with the life imprisonment for murder. This means the suspects will not serve additional years on top of their life terms for these specific aggravated charges. The judicial outcome ensures that the perpetrators of this brutal crime face the maximum penalty available under South African law for such heinous acts against a farmer.