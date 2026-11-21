Sibongiseni Mkhize and Nkosinathi Ndlovu were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 69-year-old farmer Russell Cromhout. The case has renewed scrutiny of South Africa's parole system after it emerged both men were on parole when arrested.

Two men who were out on parole have each been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 69-year-old farmer Russell Cromhout from Waterfall farm in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Durban High Court on Friday, November 20, sentenced Sibongiseni Mkhize, 39, and Nkosinathi Ndlovu, 41, to life imprisonment for murder. They received an additional 20 years imprisonment for house robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm. The court also declared both men unfit to possess firearms. The sentences will run concurrently with the life terms.

Also read uMhlali Detectives Hailed as Parolees Sentenced to Life for Farmer Murder

Parole System Scrutiny After Murder Conviction

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner provided details of the sentencing. The case has renewed scrutiny of South Africa's parole system after it emerged that both men were on parole for separate offences when they were arrested in connection with Cromhout's murder. The case has raised questions about the effectiveness of parole and rehabilitation, particularly as concerns grow over parolees returning to serious criminal activity.

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Cromhout's disappearance came to light on May 25, 2024, when a friend visited his Waterfall farm after being unable to reach him by phone. The friend found the farmer missing, while his home had been ransacked. Several household items and his vehicle were also gone. A missing person case was subsequently opened at uMhlali Police Station.

Detectives received information that Cromhout's vehicle had been spotted in the Esidumbini area of Tongaat. Acting on the information, uMhlali detectives followed up on leads, resulting in Mkhize's arrest on June 1, 2024. Mkhize was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and six rounds of ammunition. During a subsequent pointing-out, he led police to Cromhout's body, which was discovered in a sugarcane field approximately five kilometres from the farm.

Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza said, During a subsequent pointing-out, Mkhize led police to Cromhout's body, which was discovered in a sugarcane field approximately five kilometres from his farm. Ndlovu was arrested shortly afterwards in the Ntabamhlophe area of upper Tongaat. He was found in possession of Cromhout's vehicle, while some of the stolen household items were also recovered. Both men initially appeared in the KwaDukuza Magistrates Court.

Rising Serious Offences by Parolees

It subsequently emerged that they were out on parole for separate offences before the case was transferred to the Durban High Court. The two were convicted of murder and house robbery, while Mkhize was additionally convicted of possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. According to parliamentary disclosures cited by the Democratic Alliance, the number of parolees committing serious offences increased from 1,989 to 3,036 during the 2024/25 financial year.

Minor offences committed by parolees also increased, from 1,796 to 2,873 over the same period. Data provided by Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald further indicated that more than 18,000 parolees reoffended over a three-year period. This included 209 murders and 330 rapes recorded during the 2024/25 financial year. The DA previously argued that the figures raised serious questions about whether the parole system was achieving its intended rehabilitation objectives.

The number of parolees keeps rising. These are not technical breaches but acts of violence and destruction that devastate families, erode trust and make communities less safe, said DA MP and then Correctional Services spokesperson Jahno Engelbrecht. Magwaza congratulated the uMhlali detectives involved in the investigation, praising their efforts in ensuring those responsible were brought before the courts.

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As for the police officers, it is always pleasing to finalise a case of this nature with a good conviction and getting closure for the family, loved ones and the community at large, Magwaza said. In other news, twelve people were injured after a taxi collided with a truck and overturned on the N12 West in Alberton, forcing the closure of three lanes and triggering a major emergency response.

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