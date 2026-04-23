KZN Crime: Notorious Suspect Found Buried, Mother Pleads Not Guilty Blaming Police

Sifiso Malwane, linked to multiple murders, was found buried by his brother after a failed robbery. Simultaneously, Tiffany Meek pleads not guilty in her son’s murder case, alleging a flawed police investigation.

The landscape of criminal justice in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has been dramatically altered by recent events, marked by the death of a notorious suspect and a mother’s defiant plea in a separate, deeply personal case.

Sifiso “Coach/Mlungu” Malwane, a key figure in the infamous Malwane brothers’ criminal network, was fatally shot during a botched house robbery in the Thengani area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Emanguzi policing precinct on the night of April 19th, 2026. The circumstances surrounding his death are as unsettling as his life of crime, with allegations that his brother, Musa Malwane – also a wanted man – secretly buried his body in an attempt to conceal evidence.

This act of desperation has now added a charge of defeating the ends of justice to Musa’s already extensive list of alleged offenses, including multiple murders and cross-border crimes. The incident unfolded when Malwane and an accomplice attempted to rob a homeowner, demanding the keys to a vehicle. The homeowner, demonstrating remarkable courage, reportedly retrieved his own firearm and engaged the suspects, managing to wound Sifiso Malwane during the exchange.

Despite his injuries, Malwane managed to flee the scene, only to succumb to his wounds later. A subsequent police investigation, led by Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed the identity of the deceased and uncovered the clandestine burial orchestrated by Musa Malwane. The body was exhumed, and a full investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the Malwane brothers’ criminal activities and to bring Musa Malwane to justice.

The Malwane brothers have long been a source of fear and instability in northern KZN, their names synonymous with violent cross-border criminal networks and a string of unsolved murders. Their alleged involvement in the killing of Sipho Juda Mthethwa, a prominent Cross Border Crime Fighter, and traditional healer James Mthembu, underscores the severity of their crimes and the urgency with which law enforcement has pursued them.

The police are actively seeking information regarding Musa Malwane’s whereabouts, urging the public to come forward with any details that could aid in his apprehension. In a starkly contrasting narrative, Tiffany Meek has entered a plea of not guilty in connection with her son’s murder case.

However, her defense is not one of innocence, but rather a pointed accusation against the police investigation itself. Meek contends that the investigation was fundamentally flawed, implying that critical evidence was overlooked or mishandled, leading to a wrongful pursuit of justice. This claim introduces a complex layer to the case, potentially challenging the integrity of the evidence presented against her and raising questions about the thoroughness of the police work.

The details of Meek’s allegations remain under wraps, but her decision to directly challenge the investigation suggests a strong belief in her innocence and a determination to expose perceived shortcomings in the legal process. This case promises to be a contentious legal battle, with the outcome potentially hinging on the credibility of Meek’s claims and the ability of the prosecution to demonstrate the validity of their investigation.

The public is keenly following both cases, the death of Sifiso Malwane representing a temporary victory in the fight against organized crime, and Tiffany Meek’s plea raising critical questions about the fairness and accuracy of the justice system. The police have issued a public appeal for information regarding Musa Malwane’s location, encouraging anyone with knowledge to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or utilize the MySAPS App





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Kwazulu-Natal Crime Murder Police Investigation Malwane Brothers Sifiso Malwane Musa Malwane Tiffany Meek Not Guilty Plea Cross-Border Crime

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