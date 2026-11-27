Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa advises companies to evaluate total cost of ownership, including downtime and energy, rather than just initial device costs for office printers.

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa is urging local enterprises to shift their focus from the initial purchase price of office printers to a comprehensive evaluation of total cost of ownership. Greg Griffith, Product Marketing Team Lead at the company, highlights that the cheapest device to buy is rarely the least expensive option to operate over its lifespan. Businesses that rely heavily on printed documents for dispatching goods, issuing invoices, or serving clients must account for hidden expenses that extend beyond the hardware itself. Running expenses directly impact operating budgets, while unexpected equipment failures can disrupt critical workflows and delay orders.

Hidden Costs Of Printer Ownership

A low upfront purchase price often conceals expensive consumables, frequent part replacements, and inadequate service support. These underlying costs must be assessed before a business commits to a specific device or fleet expansion. The total cost of ownership encompasses not only what it costs to buy and operate the equipment but also the potential business impact when the device becomes unavailable. A simple repair invoice captures only a fraction of the true cost of a breakdown. For instance, if staff must travel to another site to print delivery notes, the business absorbs additional time, transport, and administrative overhead.

Also read December is the busiest season for payroll fraud: Payroll Professional urges South African businesses to lock down their payroll now

Calculating Downtime Impact

When invoicing is delayed due to printer failure, downstream payment delays can occur, further straining cash flow. Businesses are advised to estimate potential downtime by calculating lost staff hours, additional transport fees, and temporary printing costs. These expenses should be kept separate from repair charges, and organizations should test different outage scenarios rather than relying on a single optimistic forecast. This approach provides a realistic view of how hardware reliability affects the bottom line. Ignoring these factors can lead to significant financial losses that far exceed the savings achieved by selecting a cheaper initial device.

Assessing Component Lifespan

Understanding how long key components last at a specific monthly print volume is critical for accurate budgeting. Companies must determine if service contracts cover travel, replacement parts, and temporary devices during repairs. A response-time promise alone does not indicate how long printing may actually be unavailable. Calculating costs for each business site ensures that total cost of ownership figures reflect where and how printers operate in reality. Using consistent print volumes, color mixes, and comparison periods allows for a fair assessment of different devices across various locations.

Advertisement

Evaluating Energy And Service

Electricity consumption varies by site and must be applied using each location's specific tariff. Lower energy consumption reduces usage-related electricity charges, although it does not affect fixed electricity charges. Service contracts should clarify local parts availability, technician travel charges, and expected restoration times. Contracts must include toner, software, annual price increases, and any minimum monthly charges. Buyers must check what is explicitly included and excluded from the quoted price to avoid hidden fees that erode savings over time.

ECOSYS Technology Benefits

Kyocera's ECOSYS design separates durable printing components from the toner container, meaning these parts do not need to be replaced every time toner is replenished. Depending on the device and workload, longer component life can help reduce replacement costs, service interruptions, and material waste. The actual benefit depends on workload, maintenance, and device selection. Businesses should ask suppliers for supporting information and use demonstrations to test typical documents such as delivery notes and invoices. This verification process ensures that claims about durability and efficiency are backed by real-world performance data.

Company Background And Revenue

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa is a group company of Kyocera Document Solutions Inc., a global leading provider of total document solutions based in Osaka, Japan. The company's portfolio includes reliable and eco-friendly MFPs and printers, as well as business applications and consultative services which enable customers to optimize and manage their document workflow. With professional expertise and a culture of empathetic partnership, the objective of the company is to help organizations put knowledge to work to drive change. Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. is a group company of Kyocera Corporation, a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components. During the year ended March 31, 2026, the company's consolidated sales revenue totalled 2.07 trillion yen, approximately US$13.7 billion.