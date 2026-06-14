KwaZulu-Natal Prepares for Fierce Local Government Elections Amid Shifting Political Alliances

A look at the historical context and current dynamics of local government elections in South Africa, focusing on KwaZulu-Natal and the eThekwini municipality, where the ANC, IFP, MKP, and DA compete for control.

The first local government elections in post-apartheid South Africa were held on 1 November 1995 in most parts of the country, while some areas, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Western Cape, conducted their elections between May and June 1996.

The delays were attributed to complex demarcation processes. In KwaZulu-Natal, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) held significant influence, and political violence allegedly contributed to postponements. In the Western Cape, disputes over municipal boundaries, where the National Party had strong support, caused delays. Eventually, the Western Cape held its elections on 29 May 1996, followed by KwaZulu-Natal on 26 June 1996.

Reflecting on that period, history may be repeating itself in KwaZulu-Natal as the upcoming local government elections are expected to be fiercely contested. Today, the province features three major political players: the IFP, the African National Congress (ANC), and the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP). The MKP performed remarkably well in the 2024 national and provincial elections, much of its success attributed to former President Jacob Zuma, who retains a strong support base in the province.

Zuma played a crucial role in peace talks between the IFP and ANC in the early 1990s when he served as ANC national chairperson. He later served as MEC for Economic Affairs and Tourism in KwaZulu-Natal from 1994 to 1999, before becoming Deputy President of South Africa. Notably, after Zuma became ANC President in 2007, the party's support in KwaZulu-Natal surged. In 2024, Zuma helped the MKP secure 45.35% of the provincial vote, demonstrating his enduring influence.

The July 2021 unrest began in KwaZulu-Natal before spreading to other provinces, including Gauteng. Months later, on 1 November 2021, local government elections were held, marking a significant shift for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal. The party lost support in several municipalities, while the IFP made substantial gains, especially in northern parts of the province. This led to numerous coalition governments across municipalities.

As South Africa approaches the next local government elections, the MKP will contest at the local level for the first time, clearly enjoying strong support in KwaZulu-Natal. Interestingly, at the political level, the Democratic Alliance (DA) recently held its provincial conference and elected new leaders with a fresh mandate.

Meanwhile, the MKP, ANC, and IFP have not yet held their provincial conferences and are unlikely to do so before the elections. The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, which includes Durban, has been a key battleground. The ANC lost its outright majority in 2021, securing only 42.1% of the vote, leading to a coalition government. Despite coalition instability elsewhere, eThekwini has been relatively stable, with the ANC retaining the mayoral position.

Mxolisi Kaunda served as mayor from 2021 until he was redeployed to the National Assembly in 2024, replaced by Cyril Xaba. The DA emerged as the second-largest party with 25.9% of the vote, followed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 10.5%.

However, the 2024 national and provincial elections changed the political landscape, with the MKP performing exceptionally well in eThekwini, posing a major threat to other parties. The critical question is which party will secure the highest support and be best positioned to negotiate coalitions. The MKP appears to have learned lessons from its post-2024 negotiations in KwaZulu-Natal, realizing that coalition politics demands maturity, strategic thinking, and compromise.

All eyes will be on eThekwini, home to Africa's largest and busiest container port, to see which parties emerge as strongest contenders. The outcome will shape not only local governance but also the broader political dynamics leading into future national elections





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