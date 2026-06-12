KwaZulu-Natal Premier Urges Calm, Denies Xenophobia in Anti-Immigration Protests

Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli addresses ongoing anti-immigration demonstrations across South Africa, emphasizing that the protests are a call for government action on migration management rather than expressions of hatred. He condemns criminal acts during the protests and urges victims to report crimes, stressing that lawlessness affects everyone.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli offered a nuanced perspective on the recent wave of anti-immigration protests sweeping across South Africa , urging the public to interpret the demonstrations not as acts of xenophobia but as a direct appeal to the government to address systemic failures in migration management .

Over the past several months, the nation has witnessed a surge in public demonstrations, with participants increasingly demanding that undocumented foreign nationals leave the country. While the initial protests were largely concentrated in KwaZulu-Natal, the movement has now spread to various regions, signaling a widespread sense of frustration. According to Ntuli, the core message from protesters is one directed at state institutions, not at foreign communities.

"They are not attacking foreign nationals," he stated. "When they demonstrate, they are putting pressure on us as the government that we should deal with the management of migration...and they are directing their frustration to us as government. That is not xenophobia.

" His remarks seek to separate the legitimate policy concerns about border control and documentation from the criminal acts that have sometimes accompanied the protests. Ntuli was unequivocal in condemning any violence, intimidation, or assault occurring during the demonstrations, noting that such actions are ordinary crimes that harm all residents, not solely immigrants.

"Those who are victims of crime, who've been attacked, that is pure crime, which is not only affecting only foreign nationals. It is also affecting all of us in the province; hence, our call is that they must report to the police," he said, urging all victims to come forward and formalize their complaints.

As the head of the province's Department of Community Safety, Ntuli called for robust law enforcement, vowing that individuals who break the law under the pretense of anti-immigration sentiment will be arrested. His statement underscores the government's intention to maintain order while navigating the complex political and social dimensions of migration, a topic that remains deeply contentious in South Africa.

The Premier's interpretation frames the protests as a policy-driven grievance, yet the reality on the ground often includes a mix of peaceful demonstration and sporadic violence, making the distinction challenging for many observers. The spreading nature of these protests indicates underlying economic and social stressors that the government must confront, alongside ensuring that the message of controlled, lawful migration is not drowned out by criminal elements.

Ntuli's dual emphasis on listening to public concern and upholding the rule of law reflects a delicate balancing act for regional leaders amid rising tensions





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Immigration Protests South Africa Kwazulu-Natal Xenophobia Thamsanqa Ntuli Migration Management

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