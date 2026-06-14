KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Praises Officers Participating in Comrades Marathon as 'Heroes'

Amidst investigations into allegations of wrongdoing, police officers from all nine provinces are set to participate in the 2023 Comrades Marathon, with the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner lauding their commitment to the South African Police Service.

In a display of commitment and dedication, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has hailed the police officers participating in the 2023 Comrades Marathon as heroes.

A total of 515 police officers from all nine provinces gathered in Durban on Friday, ready to take on the grueling 85-kilometer 'up run' to Pietermaritzburg. This year's event comes at a time when the South African Police Service (SAPS) is under investigation for various allegations, including wrongdoing, corruption, abuse of power, and political interference.

However, Mkhwanazi sees the officers' participation as a testament to their unwavering dedication to the SAPS, even as the institution faces challenges.

'You are not running for yourselves; you are running for the badge, the South African Police Service,' he told the officers. 'Your presence in front of the public brings hope to the community, instilling a sense of security among them. ' Despite the demanding nature of the ultramarathon, the officers are expected to remain vigilant and act in their official capacity should any situation arise during the race.

'Don't be surprised if they come to you with a complaint while you are running,' Mkhwanazi said, highlighting the public's trust in the SAPS





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