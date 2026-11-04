KwaZulu-Natal Police Address Election Violence Cases

Acting Provincial Police Commissioner Phumelele Makoba confirms 18 election-related cases in KwaZulu-Natal, with 7 arrests made as police maintain high alert status.

Police in the KwaZulu-Natal province have recorded at least 18 distinct election-related incidents since the commencement of special voting. Acting Provincial Police Commissioner Phumelele Makoba confirmed during a media briefing that these cases encompass a range of offenses including arrests, intimidation, assault, and malicious damage to property.

Arrests and Incident Breakdown

Speaking from the Results Operations Centre in Durban, Makoba disclosed that law enforcement officers have successfully arrested seven suspects in connection with the reported violations. The incidents were spread across various locations within the province, prompting a significant police response to maintain public order during this critical electoral period.

Also read MK Party organiser shot dead at KwaZulu-Natal home

Deployment Strategy and Risk Levels

To secure the electoral process, the South African Police Service conducted a massive deployment across all 11 districts of KwaZulu-Natal. The force had to reinforce their presence at 165 high-risk voting stations, 1014 medium-risk stations, and 3550 low-risk stations to ensure the safety of voters and candidates alike.

Public Stability and Political Tensions

Despite the presence of isolated clashes between supporters of competing political parties, the province largely remained calm following the close of voting. Makoba noted that most confrontations were resolved without the need to open criminal cases, indicating that the majority of the public and political actors respected the democratic process.

Advertisement

Continued Security Measures and Transition

Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi stated that the deployment of SAPS members will remain on high alert until municipal councils are fully constituted. Continuous assessments will be conducted to monitor the stability of the province, ensuring a smooth transition to the establishment of new local government bodies.

Call for Political Maturity

Makoba urged all political parties to demonstrate maturity and respect the will of the people expressed through the ballot. The police emphasized that any dissatisfaction with the electoral process or outcomes must be channeled through prescribed legal avenues rather than through public disorder or violent protests.