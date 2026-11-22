The South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms over northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, 22 November, prompting disaster management teams to be placed on high alert.

The South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms over parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, 22 November. The impact-based warning is valid from 2pm until 11.59pm.

Disaster management teams across the province have been placed on high alert. Dark clouds are gathering over KwaZulu-Natal as severe thunderstorms threaten heavy rain, flooding and property damage. The warning covers parts of northern KwaZulu-Natal, where conditions could become severe. According to SAWS, a surface trough over the central parts of the country and a surface ridging high over the eastern parts will trigger scattered showers and thundershowers across KwaZulu-Natal.

Also read SADMet Yellow Level 2 Thunderstorm Warning Issued Across South Africa

SAWS expects some of these thunderstorms to become severe over the northern parts of the province today. The storms may be accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and severe lightning. Heavy downpours pose a risk of flooding, property damage and dangerous driving conditions. Although the weather service forecasts a low likelihood of significant impacts, it warns that severe thunderstorms could still create dangerous conditions in affected areas.

Advertisement

Officials Urge Vigilance

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs placed provincial and municipal disaster management teams on high alert following the warning. MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, urged residents, motorists and community leaders in affected areas to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to protect lives and property.

Buthelezi said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre was working closely with municipal disaster management centres, emergency medical services and law enforcement agencies to monitor developments and respond to incidents. Our Provincial Disaster Management Centre is working in close coordination with all municipal disaster management centres, emergency medical services, and law enforcement agencies to monitor weather developments and respond promptly to any incidents, said Buthelezi.

Safety Advice for Motorists

We appeal to communities, especially those living in low-lying areas and along riverbanks, to remain indoors where possible and avoid taking unnecessary risks during the storms. Residents should avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges and fast-flowing streams. People are warned of dangerous conditions near fast-flowing streams and deep water. Motorists should reduce their speed, maintain a safe following distance and avoid driving through standing or flowing water.

People should also stay away from trees and other structures that strong winds could damage during thunderstorms. Residents in affected areas are urged to monitor weather updates and heed official safety warnings as the province prepares for potentially severe thunderstorms.