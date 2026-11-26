KwaZulu-Natal records a 28.4% rise in rapes at Inanda station. Premier Thami Ntuli and Cookie Edwards highlight systemic failures and alcohol links during the campaign launch.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli launched the provincial 16 Days of Activism campaign on Wednesday, exposing alarming gender-based violence statistics. The event took place at the Under the Moon tavern in Inanda, north of Durban, to highlight the dangerous link between substance abuse and violence. Police figures revealed that KwaZulu-Natal recorded 2,027 rapes in the July to September quarter, a 2.9% increase that stands in stark contrast to the national decline.

Inanda Station Sees 28.4 Percent Rape Surge

The Inanda police station recorded 86 rapes during the three-month period, the highest number of any station in the country. This figure represents a significant 28.4% increase from the 67 rapes recorded at the same location a year earlier. The rise at Inanda is particularly shocking because the national total of 9,908 rapes fell by 2.4% compared to the previous year. This local surge accounts for a disproportionate share of the province's burden, which itself made up just over a fifth of the national total.

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Alcohol Abuse Fuels Intimate Partner Violence

Premier Thami Ntuli emphasized that gender-based violence, rape, and femicide are often committed by intimate partners, relatives, or trusted individuals. Consequently, homes and familiar environments have become the primary sites of danger, with more than 1,000 rapes occurring at the home of the victim or perpetrator. The province also recorded 648 domestic violence-related rapes, the highest count of any province, alongside 54 domestic violence-related murders. Ntuli noted that alcohol and drug abuse impair decision-making, directly replacing it with violence, which is why the campaign was launched at a tavern.

Cookie Edwards Critiques Systemic Service Failures

Cookie Edwards, executive director of the KZN Network on Violence Against Women, described the statistics as a failure of the system and government despite extensive community work. She argued that survivors are let down by services, citing instances where police instruct victims to apply for protection orders at court rather than opening a criminal charge. This process excludes many survivors who cannot afford the travel costs, forcing them to choose between legal action and buying food for their children. Edwards stressed that political will is essential, noting that talking without action means nothing in the fight against violence.

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Court Delays and Social Worker Gaps Exacerbate Crisis

The justice system imposes further trauma through long delays, with some survivors waiting three years for their cases to come to court. Even when cases proceed, survivors often face failure due to lack of evidence after being forced to relive their trauma. The crisis is worsened by a lack of availability for social workers from the Department of Social Development, who typically work only during office hours. This gap leaves community organizations and NGOs to handle survivors until the next day or weekend, creating dangerous voids in immediate support.

Shelter Shortages and Call for Better Referral Pathways

Edwards highlighted a critical shortage of GBV shelters, which are essential for helping survivors escape toxic environments. She called for tighter referral pathways to ensure survivors do not fall through the cracks in service delivery. The province has not had the capacity to support victims effectively, with substance abuse driving violence inside families while treatment remains hard to find for those without medical aid. The government sent 211 activists into communities last year under the Silwa Nechilo campaign, but advocates insist that more than slogans are needed to stop the rising tide of violence.