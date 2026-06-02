KwaZulu-Natal Hawks department accused of targeting and victimising whistleblowers

Warrant Officer Karl Sander has claimed that there is a culture of targeting and victimisation of whistleblowers within the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks department.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks department is accused of having a culture of targeting and victimisation of whistleblowers. This was revealed by Warrant Officer Karl Sander , who claimed that the department's chief, Senona , fabricated charges against him to sideline him.

Sander was moved to desk duty in 2024 after allegations of corruption were made against him. However, he pointed out that a Hawks officer who was arrested for extortion was not reassigned like him. Sander's testimony is part of the commission's probe into the theft of a large consignment of cocaine from a Hawks storage facility in Port Shepstone, KZN, in November 2021. He also mentioned that a whistleblower who came forward with complaints was victimised straight away.

Sander has over three decades of experience working in drug units and has expressed his difficulty in understanding why he was moved while others who were involved in serious offences were not. The commission's investigation is ongoing, and it remains to be seen what other revelations will come to light. The case highlights the need for accountability and transparency within the Hawks department, particularly when it comes to the treatment of whistleblowers.

Sander's testimony has shed light on the culture of targeting and victimisation that exists within the department, and it is hoped that this will lead to positive change. The Hawks department has a reputation for being a powerful and influential organisation, and it is essential that it is held to the highest standards of integrity and accountability.

The commission's probe is a crucial step in ensuring that the Hawks department is transparent and accountable, and that whistleblowers are protected from victimisation. Sander's experience and testimony have brought attention to the need for reform within the Hawks department, and it is hoped that this will lead to positive change. The commission's investigation is ongoing, and it will be interesting to see what other revelations come to light.

The case highlights the need for accountability and transparency within the Hawks department, particularly when it comes to the treatment of whistleblowers. Sander's testimony has shed light on the culture of targeting and victimisation that exists within the department, and it is hoped that this will lead to positive change. The Hawks department has a reputation for being a powerful and influential organisation, and it is essential that it is held to the highest standards of integrity and accountability.

The commission's probe is a crucial step in ensuring that the Hawks department is transparent and accountable, and that whistleblowers are protected from victimisation. Sander's experience and testimony have brought attention to the need for reform within the Hawks department, and it is hoped that this will lead to positive change





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Kwazulu-Natal Hawks Department Whistleblowers Targeting And Victimisation Warrant Officer Karl Sander Senona Hawks Storage Facility Cocaine Theft Accountability And Transparency

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