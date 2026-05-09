Kurt-Lee Arendse's swansong: Bulls unfold formidable force with pace and experience

The Springboks' Kurt-Lee Arendse will start at fullback for his final matches at Loftus as the Bulls face Zebre. Combining Arendse's speed and flair with veterans like Marcell Coetzee and Willie le Roux, the Bulls aim to showcase a balanced lineout and break down Zebre's solid defense.

Springbok flyer Kurt-Lee Arendse will start at fullback when the Bulls take on Zebre in the penultimate URC round-robin match on Saturday in Pretoria. In his final matches at Loftus, Kurt-Lee Arendse starts as the Bulls' outside center with Cheswill Jooste, Canan Moodie, Harold Vorster, Sergeal Petersen, Willie le Roux, Paul de Wet, Cameron Hanekom, Marcell Coetzee, Jeandré Rudolph, Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Francois Klopper, Cobus Wiese, Embrose Papier, Stedman Gans, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, Francois Klopper, Cobus Wiese, Avondale Bowman, Nikola Madzivanyika, Kotze Nedvartic, Henri Smit, van Heerden, Ruan Vermaak, Louw, Coetzee, Lodge, van Staden, Pollard, Gans, Handré Pollard, Grobbelaar, Steenekamp, Cloete, Casey Timonassie, Handré Pollard, Brackels, Steyn, Pienaa.

Springbok flyer Kurt-Lee Arendse will start at fullback when the Bulls take on Zebre in the penultimate URC round-robin match on Saturday in Pretoria. In his final matches at Loftus, Kurt-Lee Arendse starts as the Bulls' outside center with Cheswill Jooste, Canan Moodie, Harold Vorster, Sergeal Petersen, Willie le Roux, Paul de Wet, Cameron Hanekom, Marcell Coetzee, Jeandré Rudolph, Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Francois Klopper, Cobus Wiese, Embrose Papier, Stedman Gans, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, Francois Klopper, Cobus Wiese, Avondale Bowman, Nikola Madzivanyika, Kotze Nedvartic, Henri Smit, van Heerden, Ruan Vermaak, Louw, Coetzee, Lodge, van Staden, Pollard, Gans, Handré Pollard, Grobbelaar, Steenekamp, Cloete, Casey Timonassie, Handré Pollard, Brackels, Steyn, Pienaa





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