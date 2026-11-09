IEC praised for managing election under legal and logistical pressure

The Electoral Commission of South Africa overcame a Constitutional Court ruling and tight deadlines to deliver a free and fair election. It printed 27-million ballots in a week and extended the judgment to all similarly affected parties.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa ( IEC) has again delivered on its constitutional mandate in exemplary fashion, steering the country through one of the most complicated and high-pressure elections in recent history.

Its steadfast commitment to free and fair elections, despite enormous logistical and legal challenges, deserves the highest praise from every South African who cares about democracy. The Constitutional Court ruling that set aside the IEC's rejection of the ANC's candidate list pushed the commission into a real rush. Suddenly it was on the hook to print 27-million ballots in a week. That was a huge undertaking.

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IEC Professionalism Amidst Squeezed Deadlines

On top of that, the IEC had to accommodate more candidates and redo all its planning, which had been done over many months, in the space of just a few days. The IEC leadership and staff responded with sheer professionalism.

It is a real testament to the IEC's standing as one of the best-run public institutions in South Africa that, even as costs went through the roof and deadlines were squeezed to the limit, its fundamental commitment did not waver in the slightest. The decision to extend the Constitutional Court's judgment to all other parties in a similar position clearly reflects the IEC's commitment to fairness, equality and the spirit of the constitution.

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The ANC was not the only party in the litigation. It was not a logistical decision at all. It was a decision about the essence of democracy and about ensuring that every party and every voter is treated with the same respect and equal opportunity. No election is completely free of incidents.

Peaceful Campaign Reflects IEC Leadership Quality

A few isolated objections and complaints from various parties are to be expected in any election of this magnitude. That said, those things in no way detract from the success of the IEC's overall effort. The fact that the campaign period was entirely peaceful and orderly, and that the IEC was able to deal with and resolve issues fully as they arose, is a testament to the quality of the leadership and the commitment of the IEC staff.

To every member of the IEC, from the top down to the staff, your commitment has again strengthened our democracy and underpinned the integrity of our elections. The IEC has again demonstrated why it is held up as a model institution. The country can and should be grateful for that.