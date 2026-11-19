Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi warned people living in hijacked, unsafe or non-compliant buildings to find alternative accommodation as the government prepares law enforcement operations targeting 2,400 buildings across eight municipalities. She also announced that 38,982 people were deported between April and October 31 and that a Beitbridge refugee reception office will open on 11 December.

People living in hijacked, unsafe or non-compliant buildings have been warned to start making alternative accommodation arrangements as the government prepares to intensify law enforcement operations.

Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who chairs the interministerial committee on migration, said the committee had identified 2,400 buildings across eight municipalities that needed attention. Kubayi said the government was developing a national funding model for temporary emergency accommodation, led by the human settlements department, for those who legally need alternative accommodation. She said the approach was aimed at rejuvenating inner cities and responding to organised crime and migration challenges.

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When we take over through law enforcement of this building and remove people out of this building, we do not want those buildings to remain idle, she said. We want them to be repurposed for either social housing, affordable housing or student accommodation. More than 2000 buildings have been identified as non-compliant and have been placed in the bad, unsafe, and or hijacked buildings category, Kubayi said, also warning residents living in such areas to start moving out.

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The warning was issued on Thursday. Kubayi said a legal team was assisting the government with litigation involving the takeover of buildings. They are advising us on whether we have to provide alternative accommodation for those people and how we issue notices to those who are not supposed to be in those buildings so that they can be taken over, sealed up and handed over to the city so that they can help rebuild. We are moving into operations now.

Law enforcement will be coming into those buildings. We have given instructions to law enforcement agencies to make arrests. We are looking for those who have hijacked the buildings, she said. Kubayi urged people living in hijacked, unsafe, or non-compliant buildings to move out as soon as possible.

Mamamoloko Kubayi Urges Residents To Move Out

Many of the people who are in these buildings may not know that they are in hijacked buildings because they pay people who they believe own the buildings, she said. She said many of the people living in these buildings were South Africans who had moved from other provinces to Gauteng. We wanted to make sure that they actually start finding alternative accommodation, because the majority of them qualify to find themselves in accommodation.

Government has no obligation to find accommodation for everyone, but we want to make sure that those who qualify are able to find alternative accommodation, she said. Kubayi said the interministerial committee was also implementing a phased approach to moving refugee reception centres from inland areas to the country borders. We are happy to announce that the first phase is to establish an office at Beitbridge, which will be operational from 11 December, Kubayi said.

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Kubayi Dismisses Claims Deportations Have Stopped

Kubayi dismissed claims that deportations had stopped. She said that between April and October 31, 38,982 people had been deported from across the country. Deportations from provinces cumulatively amount to 7,104. Total deportations just from the Lindela Centre are 31,878, Kubayi said.

So, misinformation and disinformation that says we have stopped deportation is not accurate. Statistics show that the work continues by law enforcement agencies, and therefore they continue to work and intensify immigration enforcement. Plans are also in place for a biometric tracing system to strengthen immigration control.