Kruger Park flood repairs cost R950 million as funding gap reaches R481 million

Kruger National Park faces a R481 million funding shortfall to repair damage from the January 2026 floods, with the total recovery bill estimated at R950 million. SANParks and government have committed R318 million while R87 million has been spent so far.

Kruger National Park is facing a R481 million funding gap to repair damage caused by the January 2026 floods. The total recovery programme is estimated to cost R950 million.

Roads, bridges and tourist accommodation were among the infrastructure damaged by torrential rain. The vast wildlife reserve is a popular international tourist destination and home to critically endangered species such as the black rhinoceros. South African National Parks (SANParks) has allocated R100 million towards the repairs. The national government has committed R218 million.

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Funding Breakdown For Flood Recovery

A further R150 million came from an insurance settlement. Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment David Maynier provided the figures in response to a parliamentary question. To date, about R87 million has already been spent. Budgets for another R188 million worth of projects have been approved.

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Despite the funding committed so far, a shortfall of R481 million remains to complete the full recovery programme. The January floods forced the evacuation of many camps in the park. At the time, 15 tourist camps remained closed, with some areas completely inaccessible. Repairs are expected to take years.

SANParks CEO Hapiloe Sello said the organisation was grateful that there had been no loss of life despite the scale of the destruction. Visitor numbers reached 1.87 million in the 12 months through March 2025, according to SANParks annual report. Some 90 000 guests visited in February this year, down 7 000 from the same month in 2025. The decline reflects the impact of the floods on tourism.

Restoration Efforts And Reopenings

Visitor numbers have been restricted by the damage. In September, Maynier marked the reopening of the Letaba High-Level Bridge. Reconstructed culverts on the H4-1 road between Skukuza and Lower Sabie were also reopened. Facilities at Letaba Rest Camp were restored.

At Letaba Rest Camp, 25 damaged tourism units have been restored. A further 64 units are being repaired and are expected to reopen in phases. Maynier said the rebuilding programme needed to do more than replace damaged infrastructure. He said each project should help strengthen the park resilience and reduce its vulnerability to increasingly severe weather events.

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The funding shortfall leaves the park facing a substantial challenge as it attempts to recover from the devastating floods.