Kruger National Park Vehicle of Murdered Couple May Have Crossed Border into Mozambique

SANParks confirms that the vehicle belonging to a murdered Mossel Bay couple may already be in Mozambique as investigations continue into the killings. The couple, the Marais family, were found dead in the remote Pafuri section of the park after failing to return to camp. Investigators suspect the couple’s missing vehicle – a green Ford Ranger double cab – may have been driven across the border into Mozambique.

Vehicle of murdered Kruger National Park couple already in Mozambique ? SANParks says the vehicle belonging to a murdered Mossel Bay couple may already be in Mozambique as investigations continue into the killings.

The couple, the Marais family, were found dead on Friday, 22 May, in the remote Pafuri section of the park after failing to return to camp. Investigators suspect the couple’s missing vehicle – a green Ford Ranger double cab – may have been driven across the border into Mozambique. According to SANParks, security camera footage confirmed the bakkie did not leave through any of Kruger’s nine access gates or two official border posts into Mozambique.

However, rangers later discovered tyre tracks near the crime scene, believed to indicate a vehicle had been driven through the bush, over a fence and into Mozambique. While authorities stressed there is no confirmation yet that the tracks belong to the missing Ford Ranger, the development has intensified investigations into the possibility that the vehicle may already have crossed the border.

The tragedy marked the first incident of its kind ever recorded in the more than two-million-hectare reserve, which shares a combined 374km border with Mozambique and Zimbabwe. Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp has since personally contacted the family to offer condolences, while SANParks board members, senior management and senior SAPS officials have also visited relatives.

As police continue to investigate the murders and hijacking, SANParks has announced additional safety measures in the Nxanatseni North Region, including increased ranger deployments, enhanced monitoring and upgraded surveillance technology. Despite the tragedy, Kruger National Park remains a safe destination for visitors, adding that effective security systems remain in place across the reserve





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Kruger National Park Murdered Couple Vehicle Mozambique Investigation Security Camera Footage Tyre Tracks Cross-Border Criminal Activity Effective Security Systems Additional Safety Measures

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