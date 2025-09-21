Kruger National Park Rangers Shoot and Apprehend Suspected Poacher, Recover Two Rhino Horns

A suspected poacher was shot and apprehended by rangers in Kruger National Park after attempting to flee. Two rhino horns were recovered, highlighting the ongoing threat of poaching in South Africa. The incident underscores the risks faced by rangers and the need for continued conservation efforts.

A suspected poacher was shot and apprehended by Kruger National Park rangers on Thursday night, marking another incident in the ongoing fight against rhino poaching in South Africa . The incident occurred after rangers, alerted to human tracks earlier in the day, initiated a tracking operation within the park. The rangers encountered two armed suspects around 8:00 PM. When the rangers ordered them to halt, the suspects attempted to flee toward a fence.

According to a SAPS statement, one of the suspects allegedly raised a rifle towards the rangers, prompting the rangers to respond with gunfire in self-defense. The suspect then collapsed near a sugarcane field after scaling the fence, dropping his rifle in the process. He was subsequently apprehended by the rangers. Upon searching the suspect, rangers discovered a backpack containing two rhino horns and a knife. The suspect did not possess any permits authorizing his presence in the park or for the firearm he was carrying. The second suspect managed to evade capture and is currently at large, with the authorities actively seeking the public's assistance in locating him. The apprehended suspect, a 32-year-old male, faces multiple charges related to the incident, including illegal hunting, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, and trespassing in a national park. He is currently receiving medical treatment and will be brought before the Masoyi Periodical Court once he has recovered sufficiently. The recovery of the rhino horns by the rangers serves as further evidence of the devastating impact of poaching on South Africa's rhino population. The arrested suspect faces multiple charges, including illegal hunting, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, and trespassing in a national park. He is receiving medical treatment and will appear in the Masoyi Periodical Court once cleared.\The incident underscores the continued threat that poaching poses to endangered rhinos, despite significant conservation efforts. These efforts include initiatives like rhino dehorning, aimed at deterring poachers by reducing the value of the animal's horns, and the deployment of intelligence-driven operations to counter poaching activities. Despite these measures, rhinos continue to be targeted, and rangers face considerable risks in protecting them. Recent statistics reveal a mixed picture regarding poaching trends. While the national figure for rhino poaching showed a slight decrease in 2024, with 420 rhinos poached compared to 499 in 2023, the Kruger National Park, a key habitat for rhinos, experienced an increase in poaching incidents. This indicates a shift in poaching hotspots and a need for intensified protection measures in the areas most affected. Law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly, as evidenced by the apprehension of the suspect in this most recent incident. The Acting Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, commended the bravery and professionalism of the rangers involved, emphasizing the commitment of law enforcement to defend both the rangers themselves and the nation's natural heritage. He issued a stern warning that anyone who poses a threat to rangers will be subject to the full force of the law, sending a clear message of the government's commitment to combating wildlife crime. This commitment is further demonstrated by successful prosecutions, as seen in the case of individuals convicted for poaching rhino in the Kruger after being linked to a 2018 case. The conviction served as a reminder that wildlife crime will not be tolerated.\The authorities are actively seeking information from the public to help locate the second suspect who escaped. Members of the public with information relevant to the investigation are encouraged to come forward and assist the police by contacting Detective Constable Shegofatso Moreku at 082 077 5826, or by reporting anonymously through Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or using the MySAPS App. The ongoing efforts to combat rhino poaching in South Africa involve multiple strategies, including anti-poaching units, community engagement programs, and enhanced intelligence gathering. The Kruger National Park has implemented a range of measures to protect rhinos and other wildlife. These measures include increased ranger patrols, the deployment of specialized equipment, and the use of technology such as drones and surveillance cameras to monitor the park. These technologies are used to detect and deter poachers. Anti-poaching units are well-equipped and trained to respond to poaching incidents. Law enforcement agencies and conservation organizations are also working closely with communities surrounding the park to build support for conservation efforts. Community engagement programs aim to raise awareness about the importance of protecting rhinos and to provide alternative economic opportunities for local residents. These efforts seek to address the root causes of poaching and to foster a sense of responsibility for wildlife conservation. The collaboration between government agencies, conservation organizations, and local communities is crucial in the long-term success of protecting rhinos and preserving South Africa’s natural heritage. Despite the challenges, conservationists remain determined to safeguard these iconic animals and to ensure their survival for generations to come





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rhino Poaching Kruger National Park Wildlife Crime Rangers South Africa

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National Treasury deploys tech to terminate ‘ghost workers’The department leverages technology to identify and remove ‘ghost workers’, ensuring public funds reach legitimate employees efficiently and transparently.

Read more »

Cachalia approves appointment of two senior officials to key positions within his officeThe ministry says the secondments are intended to ensure smooth, uninterrupted operations in the minister's office during this period.

Read more »

Lions to Battle Griquas in 2025 Currie Cup Final at Ellis ParkThe Lions and Griquas will meet in the 2025 Currie Cup final at Ellis Park. The Lions, with a strong regular season performance, will host Griquas, who are looking to make history. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter between two strong teams.

Read more »

Man Shot and Injured in Confrontation with Kruger Park RangersA 32-year-old man was shot and injured during a confrontation with field rangers in the Crocodile Bridge section of Kruger National Park. The incident occurred after rangers tracked armed suspects throughout the day following the discovery of human tracks. The injured suspect was found with rhino horns and is facing multiple charges, including illegal hunting and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Read more »

Khumalo Backs Mbokazi to Excel Despite National Team ScarcityKhumalo lauds Mbokazi's potential, work ethic, and mental strength, expressing confidence in his ability to succeed against seasoned European players. He highlights the defender's composure and courage as key assets.

Read more »

Wallabies rocked by major Bledisloe setbackThe Wallabies’ bid to break their Eden Park curse has taken a hit.

Read more »