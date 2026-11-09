KROKO Diabetes Foot Care Warning for South Africans

KROKO urges South Africans to perform daily foot checks during Diabetes Awareness Month. With 70% of cases undiagnosed, early detection prevents severe nerve damage and amputation risks.

KROKO is launching an urgent public health campaign during Diabetes Awareness Month to address the critical issue of undiagnosed diabetes in South Africa. The organization reports that approximately seven in ten adults aged twenty to seventy-nine living with the condition remain undiagnosed, totaling roughly 1.6 million individuals out of an estimated 2.3 million cases. This massive gap in diagnosis means many people suffer from complications before receiving medical attention.

KROKO specifically urges South Africans to incorporate daily foot examinations into their morning and evening routines. The campaign highlights that nerve damage associated with diabetes often masks pain, allowing minor injuries to progress into severe infections without the patient realizing it. Early detection of symptoms like numbness, tingling, or slow-healing sores is presented as the primary defense against catastrophic outcomes.

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Undiagnosed Diabetes Risks and Nerve Damage

The core mechanism behind the severe risks involves diabetic neuropathy, which reduces the ability to feel pain, heat, or pressure in the feet. Sydney Southern, a clinic nurse practitioner and certified diabetes nurse educator, explains that patients naturally associate pain with danger. When sensation is lost, deep ulcers or spreading infections can feel completely painless, leading individuals to assume their condition is stable until visible signs like blood on socks or unpleasant odors appear.

In a documented case treated by Southern, a man continued walking on a blister caused by dress shoes because it did not hurt. Within four days, the skin broke down and became infected, resulting in hospital admission. He required intravenous antibiotics and surgery to remove damaged tissue, illustrating how quickly a minor issue can escalate when nerve damage is present. This example underscores that the absence of pain is not proof that an injury is harmless.

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Daily Home Care Routines and Product Safety

KROKO recommends a consistent daily routine to keep feet clean, dry, and protected. This process begins with washing feet in lukewarm water and drying them carefully, especially between the toes, while avoiding prolonged soaking or very hot water. Patients are advised to wear comfortable, well-fitting shoes indoors and outdoors, regularly checking footwear for small stones, rough seams, or anything that could cause friction. Moisturiser should be applied to dry areas but never between the toes to prevent excess moisture buildup.

Product selection requires extreme caution for those with reduced sensation. KROKO warns against using products containing salicylic acid, including medicated corn and wart treatments, unless specifically recommended by a healthcare professional. Corns and calluses should never be cut away at home with blades or scissors. Instead, persistent or painful areas should be assessed by a podiatrist. KROKO Heel Balm and Foot Powder are suggested for maintaining moisture and dryness respectively, but only as part of a broader care strategy.

Stakeholder Medical Advice and Immediate Actions

Sydney Southern emphasizes that a high proportion of severe diabetic foot complications start with tiny friction blisters, dry heel cracks, or thick calluses rather than major trauma. She advises that any open cracks, sores, or ulcers should not be treated as normal home-care issues but must be assessed by a healthcare professional. For individuals with reduced sensation, poor circulation, or existing foot conditions, following professional advice when introducing new products is mandatory.

The guidance includes inspecting both feet every day, including the soles and between the toes, using a mirror if necessary. Patients are told not to rely on pain to signal problems. Any new blister, cut, or break in the skin requires contacting a clinic or diabetes foot-care team promptly. Southern advises seeking assessment within twenty-four hours rather than waiting for routine appointments to prevent minor issues from becoming emergencies.

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Consequences of Delayed Medical Intervention

Diabetes can damage nerves and reduce blood flow, making wounds harder to heal and increasing the risk of amputation. Spreading redness, blackened skin, pus, or foul-smelling discharge requires immediate medical attention. The campaign aims to shift the public perception from relying on pain signals to proactive visual inspection and daily hygiene practices.

By integrating these specific daily checks and product guidelines, KROKO hopes to reduce the burden of diabetes-related complications in South Africa. The organization continues to advocate for early blood tests and professional assessments to identify undiagnosed cases and manage existing conditions effectively. This approach seeks to empower South Africans to take control of their foot health before minor irritations become life-altering medical crises.