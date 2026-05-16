Kroger Queen City Championship Leaderboard: Jin Young Ko and Amanda Doherty Share Lead

The Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati has seen Jin Young Ko and Amanda Doherty joining forces at the top with 66-under-par analogs. The Korean star excels in accuracy and strategic punching, while Doherty waves with a strong foundation of execution and a strong short-game player.

Amanda Doherty and South Korea's Jin Young Ko fired 4-under par 66s on Friday to share the lead at the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati.

Doherty achieved a balanced scorecard of five birdies against a solitary bogey, while Ko gathered four birdies, including three over four holes late. Ko's outstanding form was highlighted by a bogey-free 66, while Doherty's performance was marked by her ability to mix caution and risk-taking. Ko made her first two holes-in-one, and her game came alive with a birdie on the par-5 seventh hole and a stunning eagle on the par-3 12th hole.

Jin Young Ko, seeking her first victory since 2023, opened strong by bagging a birdie on the par-5 14th and another on the par-4 seventh hole. She concluded her round with three more birdies and is now ahead of the field with a total of 133 strokes. Amanda Doherty demonstrated resilience and consistency in her 66, evidenced by her well-balanced scorecard and impressive strategic decision-making.

She highlighted her impeccable short-game performance and reported a boyfriend's encouragement to relax and enjoy the game. The sideline witnessed Golfer of the Year contender, Nelly Korda, followed by experienced campaigners Jin Young Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, and Lydia Ko. Dodie Choi, Chella Choi, Ina Yoon, and Jin Sanders served as steady performers and reliable competitors, while Woad, Ryu, Ewart Shadoff, Yin, Porter, and Schubert fought for others' attention





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