Japan Football Association supports Kozo Tashima for FIFA president. He challenges Gianni Infantino in March 2025 election focusing on integrity and transparency.

Kozo Tashima has officially declared his intention to become the next president of FIFA, stating his goal is to transform the world football governing body into a more trusted organization. The Japan Football Association formally submitted his candidacy for the presidency on Wednesday, marking a significant step in the upcoming leadership contest. This move positions Tashima as a direct challenger to the current incumbent, Gianni Infantino, who faces mounting scrutiny over recent administrative decisions.

Kozo Tashima Presidential Campaign Strategy

The 68-year-old Tashima will attempt to unseat Gianni Infantino during the presidential election scheduled for March 18, 2025. The contest will take place at the FIFA Congress in Rabat, the capital city of Morocco, where all 211 member associations will cast their votes. To secure the presidency, a candidate must achieve a majority of votes from the global membership. Tashima's campaign emphasizes a restoration of faith in the institution by focusing on fair play, respect, and integrity as the core values of the sport. He stated that he will approach this challenge with a strong sense of mission and firm resolve to ensure FIFA contributes more effectively to the worldwide development of football.

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Gianni Infantino Faces Leadership Pressure

The current FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, finds himself under significant pressure as Tashima enters the race. This political tension stems from Infantino's recently aborted plan to open FIFA's premium competitions, such as the World Cup, to private investors. The proposed privatization strategy faced widespread criticism and internal resistance, ultimately leading to its cancellation. Despite these challenges, Infantino remains in office until the election concludes in March. The political climate surrounding his presidency has created an opening for candidates who promise a different direction in governance and financial management for the global game.

Competing Candidates and European Backing

Several other prominent figures have entered or considered running for the FIFA presidency, shaping a competitive field for the March election. Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, announced his candidacy this week and holds the official backing of UEFA, European football's governing body. Additionally, Ramon Vega, a Swiss former Tottenham Hotspur defender, has declared his intention to run. Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who currently serves as FIFA's chief of global football development, was initially viewed as a potential candidate with strong European support. However, Wenger has decided not to stand for the presidency, which alters the dynamics of the election. Tashima's entry from Asia adds a new dimension to the race, challenging the traditional European dominance often seen in FIFA leadership contests.

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Japan Football Association Endorsement Details

The Japan Football Association (JFA) played a crucial role in launching Tashima's campaign by sending a letter of recommendation ahead of the November 18 deadline. As the JFA's honourary president, Tashima brings extensive experience to the table, having served as the association's president from 2016 to 2024. His background includes roles as a football player, coach, and bureaucrat, giving him a reputation for being a safe pair of hands in administrative matters. Furthermore, he served on the Asian Football Confederation executive committee, providing him with deep regional connections. The JFA emphasized that sharing the importance of integrity with the world is central to their support for his candidacy, highlighting his alignment with global ethical standards in sports governance.

FIFA Governance Reform and Next Steps

Tashima has outlined specific plans for reforming the internal structure of FIFA if elected. He intends to promote stronger governance and highly transparent organizational operations across all departments. These proposed changes aim to address the trust deficits that have emerged under the current administration. The election process involves rigorous voting procedures among the 211 member associations, each wielding one vote regardless of size. With the contest set for March 2025 in Rabat, all candidates are currently positioning themselves to appeal to the diverse interests of the global football community. The outcome of this election will determine the future strategic direction and financial policies of world football for the coming term.