Kostyuk Crowned Madrid Open Champion, Defeats Andreeva in Straight Sets

Marta Kostyuk wins the Madrid Open for the first time, defeating Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 7-5. This marks her first WTA 1000 title and a significant achievement as only the second player outside the top 20 to win the tournament.

Marta Kostyuk has etched her name into the history books of the Madrid Open , claiming her maiden title on Saturday with a commanding victory over Mirra Andreeva .

The final score of 6-3, 7-5 reflects a match where Kostyuk’s power and resilience proved too much for the young Russian star. This win is particularly significant as Kostyuk becomes only the second player ranked outside the top 20 to triumph in Madrid, highlighting her remarkable run and ability to overcome higher-ranked opponents. This victory marks the culmination of an impressive 2026 season for the Ukrainian, reaching her third final and demonstrating consistent high-level performance.

The match began with Kostyuk immediately asserting her dominance, securing an early break to establish a 4-2 lead in the first set. Andreeva, ranked eighth in the world and considered a strong contender after Aryna Sabalenka’s earlier exit from the tournament, appeared to struggle with Kostyuk’s forceful groundstrokes and overall aggressive playing style.

While Kostyuk initially faltered on her first set point due to a double fault, she quickly regained her composure and capitalized on Andreeva’s unforced error, closing out the first set with a well-earned victory. Andreeva’s performance in the first set was marred by a series of mistakes, which Kostyuk expertly exploited, showcasing her ability to capitalize on opponent errors and maintain consistent pressure.

The Ukrainian’s recent triumph at the Rouen Open clearly boosted her confidence and translated into a dominant performance on the Madrid clay. The second set witnessed a more competitive exchange between the two players. Kostyuk continued her aggressive approach, breaking Andreeva’s serve in the opening game.

However, Andreeva demonstrated her own fighting spirit, responding with breaks of her own in the fourth and fifth games, keeping the set closely contested. A pivotal moment arrived when Kostyuk faced two set points while serving at 5-5. Displaying remarkable mental fortitude and clutch play, she managed to save both set points and hold her serve, shifting the momentum back in her favor.

The final game was a tense affair, with Kostyuk creating three championship points, initially failing to convert the first two. Ultimately, it was Andreeva’s backhand error that sealed her fate, sending the ball long and handing Kostyuk the championship. The Ukrainian collapsed to the floor in a display of pure joy and relief, celebrating a hard-fought and well-deserved victory.

This win not only adds a prestigious title to Kostyuk’s growing list of accomplishments but also solidifies her position as a rising star in the world of women’s tennis. Her performance throughout the tournament, particularly her ability to overcome challenging opponents and maintain composure under pressure, signals a bright future for the 23-year-old





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Marta Kostyuk Mirra Andreeva Madrid Open WTA 1000 Tennis

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