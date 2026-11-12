Konica Minolta and Bidvest Support 15 SMEs in E-Waste Sector

Konica Minolta South Africa and Bidvest Branded Products launch a three-year enterprise development program for 15 SMEs in the e-waste recycling and ICT sectors to boost sustainability and business growth.

Konica Minolta South Africa has officially launched a specialized enterprise development initiative designed to strengthen fifteen small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating within the electronic waste recycling and information and communication technology (ICT) sectors. This strategic partnership was announced on November 12, 2026, and involves key stakeholders from Bidvest Branded Products and the McGeralds Entrepreneurship Centre to foster long-term sustainability and operational resilience.

Strategic Partnership for SME Growth

The initiative, titled the Propella Programme, represents a collaborative effort between Konica Minolta South Africa, Bidvest Branded Products, and the McGeralds Entrepreneurship Centre to address the complex challenges faced by emerging businesses in the green technology space. The program is structured as a comprehensive two-to-three-year development plan aimed at enhancing the commercial viability and environmental contribution of the selected participants. Konica Minolta South Africa, which operates as a division of Bidvest Branded Products and maintains more than seventy points of presence across Southern Africa, views this partnership as a critical step in its corporate social responsibility and enterprise development strategy.

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Carmen Van Wyk, Chief Financial Officer of Konica Minolta South Africa, emphasized the company's commitment to building a sustainable future while acknowledging the industry's role in generating electronic waste. She stated that the initiative is not merely a support program but a mechanism for creating meaningful opportunities for SMEs to reach their potential and build foundations for long-term success. The partnership seeks to balance economic growth with environmental stewardship, ensuring that these fifteen businesses can thrive while maintaining a carbon-neutral footprint.

Mentorship and Operational Efficiency

The core mechanism of the Propella Programme involves providing tailored support based on the specific needs of each participant, moving beyond generic advice to address unique operational hurdles. Business analysts will conduct thorough assessments and site visits to identify areas for improvement, subsequently translating these priorities into practical actions for day-to-day operations. The support structure includes masterclasses, mentorship sessions, and strategic guidance designed to help SMEs shape their growth plans and address key strategic challenges. Zwelani Nkomo, Chief Executive Officer of the McGeralds Entrepreneurship Centre, highlighted that entrepreneurship requires resilience and the willingness to adapt in the face of daily pressures such as cash flow management and customer needs. Through this program, the McGeralds Entrepreneurship Centre aims to walk alongside entrepreneurs, helping them understand their specific challenges and equipping them with the necessary knowledge to move their businesses forward. The focus is on strengthening management capabilities and improving operational efficiency to make these enterprises more resilient and commercially sustainable.

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Community Impact and Economic Contribution

Farzana Goolam Hoosen, Commercial Director at Bidvest Branded Products, encouraged the participating entrepreneurs to remain focused on their core purpose and the broader impact their businesses can have on their communities. She recognized the courage required to commit to growing businesses in difficult economic conditions and noted that their efforts have the potential to make a meaningful difference for their families, communities, and the people who depend on them. Hoosen concluded that over the next twelve months, Bidvest Branded Products looks forward to witnessing the progress of these SMEs as they develop and contribute meaningfully to the South African economy.

The initiative extends beyond immediate business metrics to address broader social goals, including job creation, poverty eradication, and South Africa's overall economic development. By building on the foundations these businesses have already established, the Propella Programme aims to support more resilient and sustainable SMEs that can grow, create employment, and contribute to economic stability. The program will be guided by each SME's development priorities, ensuring that the practical steps taken are relevant and impactful. This targeted approach ensures that the resources provided are utilized effectively to drive tangible improvements in the operational capacity of the fifteen selected enterprises.