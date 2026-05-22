Kompany Praises Guardiola's Influence in his Coaching Career

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany credited former mentor Pep Guardiola for giving him the belief he needed to become a manager. Kompany spoke about his experience under Guardiola's leadership at City, acknowledging the trust and belief that he could become a coach.

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany expressed gratitude to Pep Guardiola on Friday's departure from Manchester City for instilling confidence in him to become a manager.

Kompany, who captained City under Guardiola for three seasons, acknowledged that working with the Catalan coach was a transforming experience. He acknowledged the leadership skills of Guardiola and his relentless pursuit of winning, which fueled his hunger to become a coach. Kompany said that he may not have been Guardiola's best friend or always loved, but he had an incredible belief in his leadership style.

After ten years at City, the former Barcelona and Bayern manager won the Premier League six times and the Champions League alongside a myriad of trophies. Since taking over as Bayern boss in 2024, Kompany has led the club to two Bundesliga titles in a row, with the potential to win a third major honor this weekend.

Despite the hype surrounding tactics and technique, Kompany emphasized that Guardiola's quest for victory transcended all other aspects of management, fueling his desire to win - no matter what





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pep Guardiola Vincent Kompany Bayern Munich German Cup Final Manchester City Managing Coaching Belief Desire To Win Leadership Skills

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Junior Boks coach praises maturing group after 97-0 win, mentions challenging fixtures aheadJunior Boks coach Kevin Foote praises his side's willingness to stay on task after their 97-0 hammering of Chile, highlighting the group's maturity and depth. He mentions the challenge of upcoming fixtures against Fiji and Georgia and the need to keep improving.

Read more »

U20 Springboks Coach Kevin Foote Praises Team's Maturity, Squad Depth After Commanding VictoryAfter South Africa opened the U20 International Series with a commanding victory over Chile, Junior Springbok coach Kevin Foote praised his side's maturity, squad depth, and willingness to stick to their plan. He was pleased with how the team took control of the game and handled the pressure of the occasion with composure.

Read more »

Bayern Munich Coach Kompany Refuses to Evaluate Season Until After German Cup FinalBayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has not yet given an assessment of his team's season, stating that his focus is on the German Cup final against VfB Stuttgart. Bayern's win in the Bundesliga this season was largely expected, but their elimination from the Champions League semifinals earlier in May without securing a potential treble has left them disappointed.

Read more »

Bayern Munich Coach Kompany: Will Not Proffer Verdict on Season Until After German Cup FinalBayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany will not be offering any verdict on his teams season until after Saturdays German Cup final against holders VfB Stuttgart, he said on Friday. The Bavarians won the Bundesliga this season with ease but missed out on a potential treble when they were eliminated 6-5 on aggregate by holders Paris St Germain in the Champions League semifinals earlier in May. Kompanys views were echoed by Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich who said defeat on Saturday would not turn what has been a good season into a bad one. "From the outside it is the titles that count," said Kimmich. "In the past few years we have been consistent at a high level. We will try to win it but I will not judge a season based on just one match."

Read more »