Kolisi welcomes Springboks back from Japan and mourns Hyron Andrews before funeral

Siya Kolisi says the return of Malcolm Marx, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Manie Libbok and Kwagga Smith will strengthen South African rugby, while paying tribute to former Sharks teammate Hyron Andrews.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has welcomed the return of several senior Springboks from Japan to domestic clubs and paid an emotional tribute to former Sharks teammate Hyron Andrews before his funeral on Saturday.

Hooker Malcolm Marx, flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit, flyhalf Manie Libbok and loose-forward Kwagga Smith are all returning to South Africa, strengthening the local game in the build-up to the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Kolisi spoke before the Springboks Nations Championship clash with Italy in Turin on Saturday. He said the arrivals would lift the domestic game and help younger players develop. I think it is good for the Springboks, Kolisi said.

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Just think about the young guys coming through who will have the opportunity to learn from players such as Pieter-Steph, Kwagga and all those guys. That is really huge, and those South African derbies are going to be something else. All the teams are getting stronger and bringing in quality players. The URC is going to be on fire.

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South Africa are on a high after they won a bruising series against New Zealand 3-1 and now have another tough run of games. They play France and Ireland after Saturday match against Italy before completing a run of four successive weekends with the Nations Championship finals. We are good to go. We are used to doing this, Kolisi said.

It is never hard for us to get up for a game. We are excited to finish strongly, and we are playing in a new competition, which is also something to be excited about. Kolisi also paid tribute to Andrews, who died at the Lions team hotel last month at the age of 31. Andrews played alongside Kolisi at the Sharks franchise in Durban.

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I think it is starting to sink in for a lot of us because it feels like we were with him just the other day, Kolisi said. It is never hard for us to get up for a game. We are excited to finish strongly, and we are playing in a new competition, which is also something to be excited about.

I played with him, and I know there are guys who were very close to him, so I know how tough it has been for them. But when you think about his wife, who is like family to us, we saw her at games all the time. She supported him throughout everything and travelled all around the world to support Hyron. And now there are the two kids as well.

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I can imagine how tough it is for us and his friends, but I cannot imagine what it is like for her and the kids. I really have no words. Hyron was an amazing human being. I do not think anybody can say anything bad about him.