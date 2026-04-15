Kohli's Composure Guides RCB to Dominant Victory Over LSG on Slow Bengaluru Pitch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Virat Kohli, secured a crucial five-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants in a low-scoring IPL encounter. Despite LSG struggling to post a competitive total on a sluggish M.Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch, RCB's bowlers laid the foundation for the victory, with Rasikh Salam being the standout performer. Kohli anchored the chase with a vital half-century, and quick contributions from the middle order ensured a comfortable win with ample balls to spare, propelling RCB to the top of the league standings.

The M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, traditionally a batting paradise, played host to an unusual low-scoring affair as Virat Kohli 's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) outmaneuvered the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets in a significant Tata IPL fixture on Wednesday. The pitch offered surprising assistance to the bowlers, a stark contrast to its usual high-scoring reputation, making batting a considerable challenge for both sides.

LSG found themselves in disarray on the sluggish surface, managing to post a meager total of 146 all out. Australian T20 skipper Mitchell Marsh fought valiantly, top-scoring with 40 runs off 32 deliveries, but his efforts were not enough to build a substantial platform. The defending champions, RCB, however, showcased exceptional composure in their pursuit. Virat Kohli, leading from the front, played a masterful innings of 49 runs from 34 balls, steering his team towards a memorable victory with a remarkable 29 balls remaining. The chase was further accelerated by sharp cameos from the middle order. Captain Rajat Patidar displayed aggressive intent, smashing three sixes and a four in his blistering 27 off just 13 balls, effectively nullifying any run-rate pressure. Following Patidar's fiery knock, Jitesh Sharma continued the onslaught, scoring freely with a pair of fours and sixes in his rapid 23 from a mere nine deliveries. The finishing touches were expertly applied by the dynamic duo of Tim David and Romario Shepherd, who remained unbeaten on identical scores of 14* from eight balls each, both adorned with a boundary and a maximum, sealing the win with authority.

The triumph was meticulously orchestrated by RCB's potent bowling attack, particularly their top three who collectively claimed eight wickets for a combined cost of just 71 runs. The seasoned campaigner Bhuvneshwar Kumar demonstrated his enduring class, bagging 3 wickets for 27 runs in his four-over spell. His fellow veteran and Australian import, Josh Hazlewood, was equally impressive, conceding a mere 20 runs in his four overs, which included an astonishing 13 dot-balls, demonstrating exceptional control and discipline. However, the undisputed star of the RCB bowling unit was the 26-year-old seamer Rasikh Salam. Salam was in phenomenal form, claiming 4 wickets for 24 runs, showcasing a brilliant repertoire of slower balls that proved highly effective on the unresponsive pitch. His variations were simply unplayable for the LSG batsmen.

Earlier in the day, the LSG batting lineup failed to establish any significant momentum. Ayush Badoni, with 38 runs from 24 balls, and Mukul Choudhary, who scored 39 from 28 deliveries, were unable to build a strong foundation or accelerate the scoring rate. Wickets fell at regular intervals, preventing LSG from reaching what would have been considered a competitive total, with experts suggesting they were at least 30 runs short, if not more. Adding to LSG's woes, their captain Rishabh Pant was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the elbow by a Josh Hazlewood bouncer while attempting a pull shot. He returned to the crease at the fall of the seventh wicket but could only manage a single run off six balls before being caught at deep midwicket. A more significant concern for LSG, however, is the alarming dip in form of their star West Indian batsman, Nicholas Pooran. His solitary run off seven balls was a painful spectacle to watch before Hazlewood eventually dismissed him via an edge onto his stumps.

This pivotal victory propelled RCB to the summit of the IPL standings, boasting an eight-point tally from five matches and an superior net run-rate, placing them just ahead of the Rajasthan Royals. Conversely, LSG find themselves languishing in seventh place, having secured only two wins and accumulating four points from their five outings, highlighting the urgency for them to regroup and find form in the coming matches. The lineup for RCB included Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wkt), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, and Rasikh Salam Dar. LSG's lineup comprised Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (captain/wkt), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, and Prince Yadav.





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