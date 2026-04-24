Kohli Powers Royal Challengers Bangalore to Victory Over Gujarat Titans

Virat Kohli's explosive 81 and Devdutt Padikkal's quickfire 55 led Royal Challengers Bangalore to a five-wicket win against Gujarat Titans in the Tata IPL, despite a century from Sai Sudharsan.

Virat Kohli delivered a masterful performance, steering the Royal Challengers Bangalore to a convincing five-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling Tata IPL encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

The chase of a challenging 205-3 was executed with remarkable ease, completed with seven balls remaining, largely thanks to Kohli’s explosive batting. The veteran batsman, at 37 years old, showcased his enduring class, scoring a rapid 81 off just 44 deliveries, punctuated by eight boundaries and four towering sixes.

His innings set the platform for a comfortable victory, and was further solidified by Devdutt Padikkal’s blistering 55 from a mere 27 balls, which included two fours and an impressive six maximums. This dynamic partnership effectively sealed the fate of the Gujarat Titans, allowing the powerful Tim David to calmly guide the team to the finish line with an unbeaten 10 runs off nine balls. The match witnessed a contrasting tale of fortunes for both sides.

While RCB’s batting lineup fired on all cylinders, Gujarat Titans were left to rue a missed opportunity, particularly after a stunning century from opener Sai Sudharsan. Sudharsan reached his third IPL hundred in just 57 balls, eventually finishing with 100 runs off 58 deliveries, decorated with 11 fours and five sixes.

However, his dismissal, a sliced hook shot that went straight back to Josh Hazlewood, proved to be a pivotal moment, halting Gujarat’s momentum. Captain Shubman Gill contributed 32 runs off 24 balls, and Jos Buttler added 25 off 16, but neither could build on their promising starts.

It was Jason Holder, the former West Indian captain, who provided a late flourish, smashing two sixes in the final over to propel Gujarat’s total past the 200 mark, finishing with an unbeaten 23 off 10 balls. Despite Sudharsan’s brilliance, Gujarat’s middle order failed to capitalize, leaving them with a total that ultimately proved insufficient against RCB’s formidable batting lineup.

Beyond the standout performances with the bat, the bowlers played crucial roles, although their impact wasn’t always fully reflected in the scorecards. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood were particularly impressive in the closing overs, effectively restricting Gujarat’s scoring rate and preventing them from reaching an even higher total. Kumar conceded just 31 runs in his four overs while taking one wicket, and Hazlewood gave away 40 runs for one wicket.

A dropped catch by Washington Sundar, offering Virat Kohli a reprieve early in his innings, could have significantly altered the course of the match. Kagiso Rabada’s figures of 4-0-45-0 didn’t fully represent his efforts, while Rashid Khan endured a difficult evening, conceding 49 runs in his four overs for two wickets. Kohli’s dismissal, bottom-edging a hook shot against Holder onto his stumps, sparked visible frustration, but RCB maintained their composure and secured a well-deserved victory.

This result elevates RCB to second place in the league standings with five wins and ten points from seven matches, while Gujarat remains in seventh position with three wins and six points from the same number of games. The match highlighted the importance of capitalizing on opportunities and the enduring quality of experienced players like Virat Kohli





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