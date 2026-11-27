KnowBe4 Africa cybersecurity expert Anna Collard explains how scammers exploit trusted WhatsApp groups and colleague accounts to steal data during Black Friday. Learn five essential safety habits to protect your digital identity from fake deals and phishing attacks.

Black Friday promotional events across the region are currently driving intense consumer activity, but these high-traffic shopping periods are simultaneously creating a fertile ground for cybercriminals. Senior vice-president of content strategy and Ciso advisor at KnowBe4 Africa, Anna Collard, warns that the most dangerous phishing links often arrive from trusted sources rather than unknown senders.

Trust Exploitation in Group Chats

Collard emphasizes that scammers specifically target the psychological comfort of trust, particularly within professional environments where individuals feel secure. These malicious links often circulate through workplace platforms and professional groups where colleagues share a pre-existing bond of trust. This dynamic allows criminals to bypass initial skepticism because the content appears to originate from a known and reliable source within the users daily routine.

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The vulnerability is significantly amplified by the widespread use of personal messaging applications for professional communication. KnowBe4 Africa research indicates that eighty-nine percent of South African respondents use WhatsApp for work purposes. This figure rises to ninety-three percent across the wider African continent, highlighting a massive gap in corporate security coverage.

Unlike organizational email systems which can be scanned and filtered before reaching employees, group chats operate on personal devices outside of corporate security perimeters. WhatsApp was not designed as a corporate tool, meaning organizations cannot scan shared links, monitor content visibility, or remove departed employees from group conversations. This lack of oversight leaves the entire communication channel invisible to security teams.

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Phishing Mechanics and Recent Examples

Scammers utilize two primary methods to distribute these malicious links and harvest sensitive personal data. The first method involves account compromise, where criminals take over a colleague account through SIM swapping or by tricking the victim into sharing their WhatsApp verification code. Messages sent from a hijacked account appear completely legitimate to colleagues, leveraging the victims established reputation to increase click-through rates.

The second method relies on social engineering through well-meaning individuals who forward suspicious deals without realizing they are compromised. Many users encounter attractive offers in social media feeds or online advertisements and share them with colleagues assuming the deals are genuine. This behavior effectively distributes the scam for free, as the original sender unknowingly acts as a vector for the phishing campaign.

Recent incidents highlight the severity of these threats. Last November, Shoprite was forced to distance itself from a fake Black Friday sale link that Africa Check identified circulating widely in WhatsApp and Facebook groups. The fraudulent website functioned as a textbook phishing page, explicitly requesting visitor phone numbers and email addresses to steal personal information.

Strategic Defense Mechanisms

To mitigate these risks, experts recommend strict verification protocols before engaging with any promotional content. Consumers should never purchase through links that are not supplied directly by the legitimate retailer or listed on the official retailer site. Instead, users should open the retailer official application manually or type the web address directly into their browser.

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If a specific deal is not listed on the official website, it likely does not exist. Additionally, users should verify the legitimacy of unfamiliar sellers by searching for independent reviews on platforms like HelloPeter. It is crucial to check the domain age of any suspicious website, as brand-new domains are a significant red flag indicating potential fraudulent activity.

Another critical safeguard involves scrutinizing voucher codes that request login credentials or card details. Collard notes that genuine vouchers provide value to the user, whereas fake ones primarily seek to extract personal data. If a link appears suspicious, users should contact the colleague who sent it via a different communication channel, such as a phone call or in-person conversation, to confirm the message was not sent from a compromised account.

Enhancing Personal Account Security

Technical safeguards are equally important in preventing account hijacking. Users must enable two-step verification in WhatsApp through the settings menu under the account section. This security layer ensures that a stolen SMS code alone is insufficient for attackers to hijack the account. Given that most mobile devices hold work email, Teams, and authenticator apps, a single compromise can lead to widespread data exposure. Implementing these habits helps protect against both personal and professional data breaches during high-risk shopping seasons.