Jürgen Klopp lauds Xavi Hernandez for instilling a distinct playing style in the Netherlands squad ahead of their crucial Euro qualifier against Germany in Berlin.

Jürgen Klopp offered high praise for Xavi Hernandez on Sunday, highlighting how quickly the new Netherlands national team coach has imposed his tactical identity on the squad. The German manager made these comments in Berlin, just one day before his team faces the Dutch in a critical European Championship qualifier scheduled for Monday. Klopp, who previously managed Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, pointed to the Netherlands dominant 7-0 victory over Greece on Friday as the primary evidence of Xavi's immediate influence.

Tactical Influence and Historical Context

Klopp noted that the Netherlands have already begun playing football in Xavi's specific image after merely five games under the Spaniard's leadership. The former midfielder, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest in history, spent the majority of his club career at Barcelona. During his time at the Catalan club, Xavi was the core of a possession-dominant system that secured four Champions League titles. He also led the Spanish national team to World Cup glory, cementing his legacy as a master of tactical control.

Also read Reijnders hat-trick powers Netherlands to 7-0 victory over Greece

The Rivalry and Immediate Stakes

The upcoming match represents one of the most fiercest rivalries in international football, a fact that Xavi has recently come to appreciate deeply. Appointed to the Netherlands job in August, the Spaniard stated that he is beginning to understand the intensity of the competition between his nation and Germany. He described the clash as a significant test and an honor to face Klopp. Currently, Germany sits third in their group, with only the top two teams advancing to the quarterfinals, making a win against the Netherlands essential for their tournament hopes.

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Stakeholder Positions and Mutual Respect

While Klopp expressed excitement about facing a team that plays electric football, Xavi deflected the attention from himself to his players. In his own press conference, Xavi insisted that the recent triumph over Greece was a team effort rather than a reflection of his coaching brand. He emphasized that his squad possesses the innate capacity to execute the high-pressing, possession-based style without needing constant persuasion. The Spaniard acknowledged that Klopp is one of the best coaches of the past few years, creating a mutual atmosphere of professional respect between the two tacticians.

Historical Precedent and Future Expectations

Germany and the Netherlands previously met in Amsterdam in September, resulting in a 1-1 draw. That fixture marked the first competitive match in charge for both managers, setting the stage for this renewed contest. Xavi indicated that he intends to try doing the unexpected on Monday but admitted that securing a result against a coach of Klopp's caliber would not be easy. The outcome of this match will significantly impact Germany's trajectory toward the quarterfinals while serving as a benchmark for Xavi's evolving project in Dutch football.